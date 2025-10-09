Neroli Med Spa & Beauty Lounge Explores the Growing Intersection of Medicine and Aesthetics in Charlottesville

Vibrant, Timeless Hospitality Meets Medical Expertise

We spend time discussing how the skin ages, how collagen production changes, and how lifestyle and medical factors interact.” — Suzanne Owen

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The conversation around beauty and wellness continues to evolve, with medical aesthetics now bridging the gap between health, science, and self-care. Since 2006, Neroli Med Spa & Beauty Lounge has been part of this evolution in Charlottesville—helping to define what it means to blend clinical precision with a personalized, wellness-based approach to skincare and rejuvenation.Under the direction of Dr. Margaret Teu, Medical Director, and Suzanne Owen , Owner and General Manager, the practice emphasizes evidence-based aesthetic treatments delivered in a supportive, educational environment. Their philosophy centers on helping individuals understand the role of preventive and restorative care in maintaining skin health and confidence throughout every stage of life.“We’ve seen a major shift in how people view aesthetics,” says Dr. Teu. “It’s no longer just about correction—it’s about preservation and long-term skin health. Our focus is on teaching patients how treatments like laser resurfacing or neuromodulators can fit into an overall plan for healthy aging.”A Science-Driven Approach to BeautyNeroli Med Spa offers a full spectrum of non-surgical procedures designed to support both skin health and self-confidence. Treatments include injectable therapies, laser rejuvenation, microneedling with PRP, chemical peels, and other modalities that address aging, pigmentation, and texture concerns.The team also integrates body contouring and wellness services—such as CoolSculpting, IV nutrient therapy, and hormone optimization—reflecting a growing trend toward comprehensive, inside-out approaches to beauty and vitality.“Education is central to what we do,” explains Suzanne Owen. “Our patients want to understand the science behind every treatment. We spend time discussing how the skin ages, how collagen production changes, and how lifestyle and medical factors interact.”Elevating Standards in Patient CareWith each treatment plan tailored to the individual, Neroli’s clinicians emphasize medical-grade safety standards and transparent consultation processes. The team’s goal is to help patients make informed decisions about their care, with realistic outcomes and a clear understanding of how aesthetic medicine can complement long-term wellness.About Neroli Med Spa & Beauty LoungeFounded in 2006, Neroli Med Spa & Beauty Lounge is a physician-directed medical spa located in Charlottesville, Virginia. Led by Medical Director Dr. Margaret Teu and Owner Suzanne Owen, the practice combines medical expertise with an educational approach to aesthetics, offering a range of advanced treatments for facial rejuvenation, skin health, and wellness.

