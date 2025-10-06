ClassOne Equipment Acquires Entire Inventory of Suss Reman, Expands Legacy Mask Aligner Service and Support

The acquisition strengthens ClassOne Equipment’s position as the largest global supplier of Suss legacy mask aligner parts and refurbished systems.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClassOne Equipment announced its acquisition of the Remanufactured Division of SUSS MicroTec, known in the semiconductor industry as Suss Reman. The division is widely recognized for refurbishing and supporting legacy mask aligners, including the MJB3, Gen2 MA6 and MA8, MA150cc/MA150e, and MA200cc/MA200e systems.Through this acquisition, ClassOne Equipment secured more than 15,000 spare parts to ensure long-term support for legacy Suss systems. The deal also adds a wide range of fully refurbished mask aligners and bonders to ClassOne’s portfolio, all available with short delivery lead times.“This acquisition positions ClassOne Equipment as the premier global partner for legacy Suss equipment, offering unmatched inventory, rapid service, and deep expertise,” said Byron Exarcos, CEO of ClassOne Equipment. “For more than two decades, we’ve been second only to Suss Reman itself in supporting these systems. Now, we’re ensuring that semiconductor manufacturers and researchers worldwide have a trusted, long-term source for parts, service, and complete systems.”Expanded Portfolio Now Includes:- Suss MA8 Gen2 Mask Aligner with LED Upgrade – refurbished, short lead time- Suss MA8/BA8 Gen3 Mask Aligner- Suss MA200e Mask Aligner – refurbished, short lead time- Suss MA150e Mask Aligner – refurbished, short lead time- Suss MJB3 Mask Aligner – refurbished, short lead time- Suss BA8 Gen3 Bond Aligner- Suss SB8e Bonder- Suss Delta AltaSpray Spray Coater- Suss MS100 Scribers – available brand-newBy securing Suss Reman’s inventory and equipment, ClassOne Equipment now offers the broadest range of refurbished mask aligners and spare parts worldwide. This acquisition ensures continuity of supply for fabs, labs, and research facilities that depend on Suss legacy systems for reliable, uninterrupted production.Commitment to Long-Term SupportThe acquisition represents more than an expansion of inventory—it underscores ClassOne Equipment’s ongoing commitment to helping customers maximize the value of their legacy equipment. With the largest inventory of Suss components, a team of seasoned engineers, and over 20 years of trusted partnerships, ClassOne stands as the leading global resource for organizations seeking reliability, performance, and long-term value.ABOUT CLASSONE EQUIPMENTClassOne Equipment has served the global semiconductor industry since 2002 with a full range of tools, parts, and services that balance performance with value. We support customers at every stage of their operations, from new equipment to refurbished systems and spare parts.To strengthen this commitment, we integrate Takano inspection solutions and SUSS Remanufacturing into our portfolio. Takano provides advanced particle inspection technology that gives fabs confidence in their process control, while Suss Reman ensures proven equipment platforms continue delivering reliable performance well into the future.Our mission is to help customers lower costs, extend the life of their assets, and achieve long-term success, guided by a vision of accessible technology backed by trust and service.To learn more, visit: www.classoneequipment.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.