RyanTech Ranks No. 2,522 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 168% Percent, This Marks RyanTech’s 2nd Time on the List.

From turnkey Microsoft Migration to our patented security solutions and ongoing support, we remain committed to delivering technology that helps businesses grow with confidence.” — Ryan McMillen, CEO of RyanTech

NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that RyanTech Inc . is No. 2,522 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.As CEO, Ryan McMillen often notes, “We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years. This achievement reflects the hard work of our team and the trust of our clients. From turnkey Microsoft Migration to our patented security solutions and ongoing support, we remain committed to delivering technology that helps businesses grow with confidence.”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, which will take place October 22–24 in Phoenix. The top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.RyanTech has helped businesses modernize with Microsoft Cloud solutions, licensing, and cybersecurity services. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and was named CIO Review’s Cloud Migration Services of the Year 2025 , as well as Microsoft Partner of the Year (North America) and #1 Office 365 Solution Provider. With five Microsoft Gold Competencies, two Silver Competencies, and a 99% client retention rate, RyanTech is a trusted partner for organizations across automotive, legal, healthcare, nonprofit, and finance industries.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024 (since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired). The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About RyanTechWe are a Cloud Solution Provider that crafts end-to-end systems uniquely designed for your business. Several of our areas of expertise are Email Systems, Business Wi-Fi, and Office 365, as well as keeping your network and tech stack safe from intrusion and cyber attacks. We are longtime experts in application development, network solutions, and cloud computing in Azure.

