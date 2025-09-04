From Internal Advantage to Dealer Game-Changer: Better Car People Launches Sales AI

Better Car People Launches Sales AI: Proven Human+AI Lead Response Solution Now Available Directly to Dealers

We’ve seen firsthand how the combination of AI-driven responsiveness and human intelligence transforms engagement and increases appointment show rates.” — Aaron Kleinhandler, CEO of Better Car People

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better Car People , the leading provider of automotive engagement solutions, today announced the public launch of Sales AI, its hybrid human + AI lead response platform. While this powerful solution has been used for years internally and through strategic partners to drive measurableimprovements in sales and service response, this marks the first time the company is making it available directly to automotive dealers.Sales AI combines the speed and consistency of artificial intelligence with the expertise and nuance of human oversight. The result is a lead response engine that delivers personalized communication at scale, builds stronger connections with customers, and drives more conversions from internet leads, phone calls, and service inquiries.“Sales AI has been a cornerstone of our own operations and our partner network for years,” said Aaron Kleinhandler, CEO of Better Car People. “We’ve seen firsthand how the combination of AI-driven responsiveness and human intelligence transforms engagement and increases appointment show rates. By offering Sales AI directly to dealers, we’re giving them access to the same proven system that has fueled our growth and the success of our partners.”Key Benefits of Sales AI● Instant Response + Human Oversight: Leads are engaged immediately by AI, with human experts refining tone and context to ensure quality and trust.● Consistency Across Sales and Service: Whether it’s a new car inquiry or a service request, dealers can rely on timely, accurate, and empathetic communication.● Dealer-Centric Rollout: For the first time, dealers can implement Sales AI directly, without needing to go through intermediaries or partner programs.● Proven Performance: Sales AI has been field-tested for years, demonstrating measurable results in faster lead conversion, increased appointments, and improved customer satisfaction.About Better Car PeopleBetter Car People (BCP) provides innovative solutions at the intersection of automotive retail human expertise, and artificial intelligence. For over a decade, BCP has partnered with OEMs, agencies, and dealer groups to improve lead response, customer engagement, and operational efficiency. With Sales AI now available directly to dealers, BCP continues its mission to transform automotive retail through technology and human connection.

