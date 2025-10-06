Ceremony at Westminster Abbey marks Cyprus’ 65th Independence Anniversary

Η 65η επέτειος της ανεξαρτησίας της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας τιμήθηκε στο Αββαείο του Γουέστμινστερ

Με κατάνυξη και κάθε επισημότητα τιμήθηκε, την Πέμπτη, στο ιστορικό Αββαείο του Γουέστμινστερ η 65η επέτειος της ανεξαρτησίας και εγκαθίδρυσης της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας.

Η τελετή, η οποία πραγματοποιείται κάθε χρόνο προς τιμήν των κρατών-μελών της Κοινοπολιτείας, περιλάμβανε προσευχές υπέρ της ευημερίας του κυπριακού λαού και της ειρήνης στην ευρύτερη περιοχή.

Όπως παραδοσιακά συμβαίνει, η σημαία της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας κυμάτιζε στον ιστό του εμβληματικού ναού, συμβολίζοντας τους ιστορικούς δεσμούς της Κύπρου με το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο και την Κοινοπολιτεία.

Κατά τη διάρκεια της εσπερινής λειτουργίας, οι κληρικοί απηύθυναν ευχές για την πρόοδο και τη σταθερότητα του κυπριακού κράτους, ενώ η περίφημη Χορωδία του Αββαείου απέδωσε μελωδικά ύμνους και ψαλμωδίες, προσδίδοντας ιδιαίτερη κατανυκτικότητα στη λειτουργία.

Εκ μέρους της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας παρέστη ο Ύπατος Αρμοστής στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, Δρ Κυριακός Κούρος, ο οποίος ανέγνωσε απόσπασμα από την Αγία Γραφή.

Στην τελετή συμμετείχαν επίσης εκπρόσωποι του βρετανικού Υπουργείου Εξωτερικών και της Κοινοπολιτείας, μέλη της κυπριακής διπλωματικής αποστολής, καθώς και ο Επίσκοπος Κλαυδιουπόλεως Ιάκωβος.

Ιδιαίτερη ήταν η παρουσία της Εθνικής Κυπριακής Ομοσπονδίας Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου και της Νεολαίας της Παγκόσμιας Ομοσπονδίας Αποδήμων Κυπρίων (ΝΕΠΟΜΑΚ ΗΒ), που με την ενεργό συμμετοχή τους επιβεβαίωσαν τους άρρηκτους δεσμούς της κυπριακής διασποράς με την ιδιαίτερη πατρίδα. Στην τελετή παρέστησαν επίσης εκπρόσωποι κυπριακών παροικιακών οργανώσεων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, αναδεικνύοντας τον διαρκή και ζωντανό δεσμό της ομογένειας με την Κύπρο.

Ceremony at Westminster Abbey marks 65th Independence Anniversary of the Republic of Cyprus

The 65th anniversary of the independence and establishment of the Republic of Cyprus was marked, on Thursday, during a ceremony at the historic Westminster Abbey, in London. The ceremony, which is held every year in honor of the member states of the Commonwealth, included prayers for the prosperity of the Cypriot people and for peace in the wider region.

As is traditionally the case, the flag of the Republic of Cyprus flew on the mast of the emblematic church, symbolizing the historic ties of Cyprus with the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

On behalf of the Republic of Cyprus, the High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Kyriacos Kouros, was present and read a passage from the Holy Bible.

The ceremony was also attended by representatives of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, members of the Cypriot diplomatic mission, as well as Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis.

Members of the National Federation of Cypriots in the United Kingdom and the Youth of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (NEPOMAK UK), participated at the event reaffirming the unbreakable bonds of the Cypriot diaspora with their homeland.

Representatives of Cypriot community organizations in the UK also attended it, highlighting the enduring and vibrant connection of the diaspora with Cyprus.