The President of the Republic received the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization

Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδης δέχθηκε την Κυριακή, 5 Οκτωβρίου 2025, στο Προεδρικό Μέγαρο, τον Γενικό Γραμματέα του Διεθνούς Ναυτιλιακού Οργανισμού (IMO) κ. Arsenio Dominguez, ο οποίος πραγματοποιεί επίσκεψη στην Κύπρο με την ευκαιρία του Συνεδρίου «Ναυτιλιακή Κύπρος 2025».

Κατά τη συνάντηση συζητήθηκαν ζητήματα που αφορούν την ενίσχυση της συνεργασίας μεταξύ της Κύπρου και του IMO, καθώς και η παρούσα κατάσταση στον τομέα της ναυτιλίας, υπό το φως των γεωπολιτικών εξελίξεων τόσο σε περιφερειακό όσο και σε διεθνές επίπεδο.

Παρόντες στη συνάντηση ήταν επίσης η Υφυπουργός Ναυτιλίας κα Μαρίνα Χατζημανώλη και ο Ύπατος Αρμοστής της Δημοκρατίας στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο και Μόνιμος Αντιπρόσωπος στον IMO Δρ Κυριακός Κούρος.

The President of the Republic, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, met on Sunday, 5 October 2025, at the Presidential Palace, with the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Mr Arsenio Dominguez, who is in Cyprus on the occasion of the “Maritime Cyprus 2025” Conference.

During the meeting, discussions focused on further enhancing cooperation between Cyprus and the IMO, as well as on the current state of the shipping sector amid geopolitical challenges both regionally and internationally.

Also present were the Deputy Minister of Shipping, Ms Marina Hadjimanolis, and the High Commissioner of the Republic to the United Kingdom and Permanent Representative to the IMO, Dr Kyriacόs Kouros.

