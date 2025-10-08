Metric5 Recognized by OrangeSlices on 2026 Elev8 GovCon List, Affirming Its Core Value of 'Doing It the Right Way'

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metric5, a leader in delivering innovative digital modernization and technology solutions to the Federal Government, today announced it has been named to the OrangeSlices 2026 Elev8 GovCon list. This prestigious recognition is awarded to federal contracting companies identified by their peers for a culture and reputation of “doing it the right way.”

The Elev8 GovCon list celebrates companies for their outstanding characteristics in key areas that define a model partner and community member, including ethics, employee engagement, innovation, and industry collaboration. The selection is a particular point of pride for the company, as its central theme directly reflects one of Metric5’s foundational core values: ‘Do it the right way.’

“Being named to the Elev8 GovCon list is a profound validation for us because its theme of ‘doing it the right way’ is one of the core values our company was built on,” said Abu Malik, President and CEO of Metric5. “This isn’t just a slogan on our wall; it's the filter through which we make decisions, serve our clients, and support our team. To be recognized by the community for living this value is a tremendous honor and a credit to every member of Metric5.”

Dave Meagher, Chief Operating Officer, added, “This recognition is a direct tribute to our employees who embody our core values every day. ‘Doing it the right way’ means obsessing over quality, owning our work from start to finish, and knowing that the right decision isn't always the easy one. This honor from OrangeSlices confirms that our commitment to that philosophy is seen and valued by our partners and peers across the industry.”

About Metric5

Metric5 is a customer-focused, employee-driven, small business that is passionate about leading collaborative digital transformation and modernization within the Federal Government. Our mission-focused technology and solutioning services advance customer success through premier Agile DevSecOps and Cloud-centric approaches. As a small business, we bring expertise, agility, and flexibility to every customer initiative. Our services include Mission Software Services, Data Science & Advanced AI Solutions, Digital Enterprise Transformation, Human-Centered Design Services, and Enterprise Security. Learn more at www.metric5.com.

About OrangeSlices AI

OrangeSlices AI. Playful Name. Serious about making Data available and accessible for a more competitive marketplace; and Disrupting the GovCon Competitive Intelligence Market. The core mission for OS AI is to identify, share and create timely, actionable and responsible information and data products, tools and resources that 1) are accessible to all organizations and their teams, small to large; 2) will assist Federal government and Industry IT and consulting leaders to more effectively identify and engage with each other; and 3) shine a spotlight on those leaders and companies that are #doingitright.

Legal Disclaimer:

