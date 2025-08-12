Metric5 Ranks No. 2485 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metric5 today announced its inclusion on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, marking the company’s second consecutive year on the prestigious, data-driven ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. This distinction places Metric5 among an elite group of businesses that have demonstrated sustained market leadership and strategic execution. The Inc. 5000 represents a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, and this honor is a direct result of the company’s remarkable and consistent growth, fueled by its ability to deliver impactful results for its federal government clients.

“Making the Inc. 5000 list once is a significant achievement, but doing so for a second year in a row truly speaks to the strength and vision of our company,” said Abu Malik, President and CEO of Metric5. “It validates our strategic focus on delivering innovative, client-centric solutions through Agile and DevSecOps practices. This honor is shared with every member of the Metric5 team, whose hard work and commitment are the cornerstones of our success.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About Metric5

Metric5 is a customer-focused, employee-driven, small business that is passionate about leading collaborative digital transformation and modernization within the Federal Government. Our mission-focused technology and solutioning services advance customer success through premier Agile DevSecOps and Cloud-centric approaches. As a small business, we bring expertise, agility, and flexibility to every customer initiative. Our services include Mission Software Services, Data Science & Advanced AI Solutions, Digital Enterprise Transformation, Human-Centered Design Services, and Enterprise Security. Learn more at www.metric5.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

