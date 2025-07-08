Metric5 Welcomes Michael Lee as Director of Account Management, Federal Civilian Vertical

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metric5, a leading provider of digital transformation and IT modernization solutions for the federal government, today announced the appointment of Michael Lee as Director of Account Management for its Federal Civilian Vertical. This strategic hire underscores Metric5's commitment to expanding its capabilities and reinforcing its client relationships.

Mr. Lee brings over 15 years of dedicated experience within the federal government consulting landscape, where he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership in overseeing complex programs, managing large teams, and cultivating robust client partnerships. His expertise encompasses strategic planning, in-depth analysis, and leveraging data-informed decision-making to achieve significant business success. His extensive background across various federal agencies provides him with a comprehensive understanding of the unique challenges and mission objectives of government clients, positioning him to deliver substantial value to Metric5's partners.

Most recently, Mr. Lee served as Director of National Security Programs at MetaPhase Consulting, where he was a key leader within their Department of Homeland Security (DHS) market. In this capacity, he effectively managed and expanded the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) account, overseeing numerous projects dedicated to enabling CISA’s mission and working collaboratively with clients to enhance the agency's operational capability and capacity.

In his new role as Director of Account Management for the Federal Civilian Vertical, Mr. Lee will be instrumental in driving strategic growth, ensuring the delivery of exceptional service, and further solidifying Metric5's reputation as a trusted advisor to its Federal Civilian clientele. He will collaborate closely with federal agencies to deeply understand their evolving requirements and effectively support their critical missions.

About Metric5

Metric5 is a customer-focused, employee-driven, small business that is passionate about leading collaborative digital transformation and modernization within the Federal Government. Our mission-focused technology and solutioning services advance customer success through premier Agile DevSecOps and Cloud-centric approaches. As a small business, we bring expertise, agility, and flexibility to every customer initiative. Our services include Mission Software Services, Data Science & Advanced AI Solutions, Digital Enterprise Transformation, Human-Centered Design Services, and Enterprise Security. Learn more at www.metric5.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.