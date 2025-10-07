Arts Garage Announces 'Good Trouble' Call to Artists

Arts Garage Logo Good Trouble Online Exhibition

Online Exhibit Invites Artists Worldwide; Visual Arts Exhibition Serves as Platform for Awareness, Protest, Reflection, and Transformation

When we provide a platform for the arts, we create a vehicle for transformation—for individuals, for communities, and for the globe.” — Marjorie Waldo

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Venue located in Delray Beach that connects the community to the world through the arts, has announced an international call to artists for its upcoming visual arts exhibition: Good Trouble. Curated by President & CEO Marjorie Waldo, the yearlong online exhibition invites artists everywhere to submit work that becomes a platform for awareness, protest, reflection, and transformation.Open to artists of all ages, nations, backgrounds, and beliefs, Good Trouble will run from January 2 through December 31, 2026. Submissions are now being accepted at https://artsgarage.org/good-trouble/ . Submissions must adhere to Arts Garage’s community guidelines; hate speech will not be accepted.Inspired by the enduring legacy of the late U.S. Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, the exhibition honors the courage it takes to “speak truth to power” in any country or context. In a time shaped by civic movements, political division, and global debate, Good Trouble seeks to amplify diverse voices and spark dialogue around the challenges and possibilities of our shared future.“We invite artists from all nations, backgrounds, and beliefs to respond with thoughtful work,” said Waldo. “Whether your art challenges the status quo, affirms personal convictions, or explores the complexities of identity, governance, human rights, or environmental justice—this is your platform to engage, question, and inspire. Let your voice be seen. Let your truth be heard.”Arts Garage affirms that every form of artistic expression has value, and that art and culture hold the power to blur the lines that divide people and communities. Waldo added, “When we provide a platform for the arts, we create a vehicle for transformation—for individuals, for communities, and for the globe.”About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

