Saddletramp1956 Unveils A Climax in Time — A Bold Blend of Time Travel, Romance, and Intrigue

A provocative time-travel novel exploring love, science, and destiny across a century.

HAYDEN, ID, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed storyteller Saddletramp1956 returns with A Climax in Time, a daring and inventive novel that fuses science fiction, romance, and the philosophical question of time itself. Known for his distinctive storytelling voice and over 200 free stories online, Saddletramp1956 brings readers another unforgettable journey filled with wit, emotion, and unexpected twists.

Inspired by St. Augustine’s timeless question—“What then is time?”—the novel explores how one woman’s accidental journey into the early 1900s challenges both her strength and society’s limits.

About the Book

Leanne Hermes, the wife of an eccentric billionaire scientist, is suddenly transported 99 years into the past by a device her husband designed to harness the energy of the female orgasm. Stranded in an era where women have no rights and modern comforts are nonexistent, Leanne must navigate the rigid constraints of Edwardian society armed only with her intelligence and determination.

Meanwhile, in the present, her devastated husband believes his invention has killed her—until he discovers mysterious journals left by his great-grandfather that hold startling clues. What unfolds is a web of family secrets, scientific obsession, and passion that transcends time.

A Climax in Time is a provocative exploration of desire, destiny, and the ripple effects of scientific ambition. For readers who crave stories that intertwine sensuality, suspense, and science fiction, this novel offers a thrilling ride through history—and the human heart.

About the Author

Writing under the pen name Saddletramp1956, this Marine Corps veteran and world traveler has built an impressive body of work that spans justice-driven fiction, science fiction, and paranormal tales. His debut novel Justice Rides launched in 2022, marking the beginning of a successful publishing journey. Now residing in the Pacific Northwest with his wife of 39 years, a loyal dog, and a spirited Quaker parrot, Saddletramp1956 continues to craft stories that challenge conventions and explore the moral gray areas of human nature.

A Climax in Time is available now on CraveBooks for readers seeking a daring mix of time travel, sensuality, and the unrelenting pursuit of love across eras.

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/saddletramp1956/

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@Saddletramp1956

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Saddletramp1956

Substack: https://saddletramp1956.substack.com/

Medium: https://medium.com/@saddletramp1956/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.