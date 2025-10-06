Daily Session Report for Monday, October 06, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 6, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:15 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Cutler.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· An annual report as required by Act 77 of 2004, from the Pennsylvania Department of General Services

regarding the COSTARS Fiscal Year 2024 - 2025 Report

· An annual report as required by Title 44 Chapter 71, from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and

Delinquency regarding the 2024 Constables Education and Training Board Annual Report

· An annual report as required by Title 44 Chapter 71, from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and

Delinquency regarding the 2024 Sheriff and deputy Sheriff Education and Training Board Annual Report

The chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Note from the Independent Fiscal office regarding the following:

· House Bill 1322, Printer’s Number 2363

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 333 Education

HB 1910 Finance

HB 1911 Judiciary

HB 1912 Judiciary

HB 1913 Judiciary

HB 1914 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1915 Game And Fisheries

HB 1916 Transportation

HB 1917 Game And Fisheries

HB 1918 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1923 Labor And Industry

HB 1924 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1925 Communications And Technology

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 587 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed HB 1418 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed HB 1528 From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed HB 1894 From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed HR 278 From Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Reported as Amended HR 330 From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 293 A Resolution designating the week of September 15 through 21, 2025, as "Rail Safety Week" in Pennsylvania. 199-4 HR 298 A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "Infant Mortality Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 183-20 HR 319 A Resolution designating the month of October 2025 as "National Pedestrian Safety Month" in Pennsylvania. 196-7

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.