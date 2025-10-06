Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, October 06, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 6, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:15 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Cutler.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

 

·         An annual report as required by Act 77 of 2004, from the Pennsylvania Department of General Services

regarding the COSTARS Fiscal Year 2024 - 2025 Report

 

·         An annual report as required by Title 44 Chapter 71, from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and

Delinquency regarding the 2024 Constables Education and Training Board Annual Report

 

·         An annual report as required by Title 44 Chapter 71, from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and

Delinquency regarding the 2024 Sheriff and deputy Sheriff Education and Training Board Annual Report

 

 

The chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Note from the Independent Fiscal office regarding the following:

 

·         House Bill 1322, Printer’s Number 2363

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

HB 145 PN 2228

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 1734 PN 2136

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

SB 467 PN 1181

 

     A01831 (BARTON)

 

 

Motion to Suspend the Rules for immediate consideration of A01831

(Barton)

 

 

 

101-102     (Motion Fails)

 

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 333     Education

                   

HB 1910   Finance

HB 1911   Judiciary

HB 1912   Judiciary

HB 1913   Judiciary

HB 1914   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1915   Game And Fisheries

HB 1916   Transportation

HB 1917   Game And Fisheries

HB 1918   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1923   Labor And Industry

HB 1924   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1925   Communications And Technology

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 587

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1418

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1528

From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed

HB 1894

From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 278

From Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Reported as Amended

HR 330

From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 293

A Resolution designating the week of September 15 through 21, 2025, as "Rail Safety Week" in Pennsylvania.           

199-4

HR 298

A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "Infant Mortality Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.         

183-20

HR 319

A Resolution designating the month of October 2025 as "National Pedestrian Safety Month" in Pennsylvania.         

196-7

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

