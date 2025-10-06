Daily Session Report for Monday, October 06, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 6, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 3:15 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Cutler.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· An annual report as required by Act 77 of 2004, from the Pennsylvania Department of General Services
regarding the COSTARS Fiscal Year 2024 - 2025 Report
· An annual report as required by Title 44 Chapter 71, from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and
Delinquency regarding the 2024 Constables Education and Training Board Annual Report
· An annual report as required by Title 44 Chapter 71, from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and
Delinquency regarding the 2024 Sheriff and deputy Sheriff Education and Training Board Annual Report
The chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Note from the Independent Fiscal office regarding the following:
· House Bill 1322, Printer’s Number 2363
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
|
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
|
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
|
|
|
|
Motion to Suspend the Rules for immediate consideration of A01831
(Barton)
|
101-102 (Motion Fails)
|
|
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 333 Education
HB 1910 Finance
HB 1911 Judiciary
HB 1912 Judiciary
HB 1913 Judiciary
HB 1914 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1915 Game And Fisheries
HB 1916 Transportation
HB 1917 Game And Fisheries
HB 1918 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1923 Labor And Industry
HB 1924 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1925 Communications And Technology
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed
|
From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed
|
|
|
From Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Reported as Amended
|
From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the week of September 15 through 21, 2025, as "Rail Safety Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-4
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "Infant Mortality Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
183-20
|
A Resolution designating the month of October 2025 as "National Pedestrian Safety Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
196-7
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
