Tenovi Cellular-Connected RPM Blood Pressure Monitor Earns Listing on Validated Device Listing (VDL™)

Tenovi's Cellular-Connected BP Monitor listed on validatebp.org after meeting rigorous clinical accuracy standards

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenovi , a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions, today announced that the cellular-connected Tenovi Blood Pressure Monitor models (TC-BPM-L2, TC-BPM-S2, and TC-BPM-A2 / TC-BPM-M2) meet the Validated Device Listing (“VDL”) criteria (as listed on validatebp.org ) for validation of clinical accuracy, based on the independent review and acceptance of documentation submitted by the manufacturer.The listing reinforces Tenovi’s commitment to clinical accuracy and gives healthcare teams added confidence when selecting a blood pressure monitor for RPM programs.Research shows that some home blood pressure monitors can be inaccurate by 10% to 72% compared to mercury sphygmomanometers, depending on the device and model.¹ Because of this wide variability, only a limited number of devices in the U.S. have been independently validated for clinical use.“Earning a designation on the Validated Device Listing is a rigorous process, and we’re proud to offer our clients and partners a clinically validated RPM blood pressure monitor for added trust,” said Nizan Friedman, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Tenovi. “This milestone reinforces our commitment to accuracy and reliability in patient care.”About TenoviTenovi is a data aggregation and automation Healthcare IoT platform that connects remote medical device data with clinical care teams. It provides over 40 remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) device point solutions that integrate with its proprietary Cellular Gateway, automating the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient and therapeutic monitoring programs. Tenovi ranks No. 55 nationwide on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, No. 11 in healthcare, No. 1 in New Hampshire, and No. 2 in Boston. For more information, visit www.tenovi.com ¹Hiremath, Swapnil & Sterling, Brayden & Glassman, Isaac & Ruzicka, Marcel. (2024). Abstract P317: Are Home Blood Pressure Devices Accurate? A Systematic Review of the Evidence. Hypertension. 81. 10.1161/hyp.81.suppl_1.P317.

