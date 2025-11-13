Grammy Award-Winning singer and Broadway Star Michelle Williams to Headline CityCenterDC’s Annual Tree Lighting

CityCenterDC's Annual Tree Lighting will take place on Saturday, Nov. 29. Grammy-Winning artist Michelle Williams will headline CityCenterDC's Annual Tree Lighting on Nov. 29.

The former Destiny’s Child pop star will sing alongside the American Pops Orchestra during DC’s kickoff to the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 29

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CityCenterDC and Events DC are thrilled to announce that Grammy Award-winning singer and Broadway star Michelle Williams will headline the Annual Tree Lighting celebration on Saturday, Nov. 29. Williams, currently starring on Broadway in Death Becomes Her, will perform alongside members of the American Pops Orchestra, bringing her powerful voice to one of DC’s most beloved holiday traditions.Now in its 12th year, CityCenterDC’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting brings thousands to downtown DC to watch the lighting of its glittering 75-foot tree and kick off the holiday season. The evening will be filled with family fun, including complimentary face painting, balloon art and other festive surprises, while gourmet bites and hot chocolate will be available for purchase.“The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become one of my favorite days of the year,” said Timothy Lowery, Managing Director, Retail and Mixed Use for Hines. “CityCenterDC has transformed this date into downtown Washington, DC’s unofficial start of the holiday season. Year after year, locals and visitors gather for this cherished tradition. We’re excited to welcome Michelle Williams and hear her inspiring voice live.”“Events DC is thrilled to once again partner with CityCenterDC as the official Entertainment Sponsor to usher in the holiday season in the vibrant heart of the District,” said Angie M. Gates, President and CEO of Events DC. “Michelle Williams is a true icon, with a career that transcends musical genres and decades. This celebration encapsulates the joy and spirit of the holidays in Washington, DC, and we eagerly anticipate illuminating the city with festive cheer.”The holiday festivities will take place on Saturday, Nov. 29, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The tree lighting celebration begins at 6:00 p.m. in The Park at CityCenter, on the corner of New York Avenue NW and 11th Street NW.Beyond the Annual Tree Lighting, CityCenterDC will debut CCDC Snow Days, a playful, photo-ready “flurry” experience that brings the magic of winter to life, even when it’s not in the forecast. Beginning Nov. 28, visitors can enjoy surprise snowfalls, holiday music, and seasonal photo moments every weekend throughout the holidays until Sunday, Dec. 21.In the spirit of giving, CityCenterDC will also continue its support of Children’s National Hospital’s Giving Tuesday campaign as a matching gift sponsor. From Nov. 20 through Dec. 2, 2025, CityCenterDC will match all donations up to $20,000, and is proud to once again support the foundation this holiday season. Online donations can be made HERE Conrad Washington, DC, CityCenterDC’s onsite hotel, will also celebrate the magic of the season with festive holiday programming, including a Holiday Brunch with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 21 in Estuary, its signature restaurant. Visitors can enjoy a charming Santa Letter-Writing Station, where bespoke stationery and a dedicated North Pole mailbox ensure every wish finds its way to Santa himself. The hotel will be decked out in artful décor, shimmering evergreens, and warm, glowing accents that create an atmosphere of festive elegance. Guests and visitors alike can also enjoy a curated Holiday Cocktail Collection—including a Champagne Cocktail, hot chocolate with Bacardi, and a mocktail ‘Warm Toddy’—in Estuary with a view of CityCenterDC’s towering Christmas tree.CityCenterDC’s holiday tree lighting celebration is free and open to the public and cameras are welcome. For interview requests and exclusive photos, please contact Katie Bianco at TAA Public Relations at katie@taapr.com.###ABOUT CITYCENTERDCCITYCENTERDC ( www.citycenterdc.com ) is a unique, pedestrian-friendly, 10-acre mixed-use development located in the heart of downtown Washington, D.C. Developed by Hines and Qatari Diar, the project is home to more than 221,000 square feet of retail space, 520,000 square feet of prime office space, 458 rental apartment units and 216 condominium units, a 360 room hotel, a 1,550-space parking garage, a public park, a central plaza, and pedestrian-oriented streets and alleyways.

