Governor Abbott Appoints Pierce To 180th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, October 6 - October 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Tami Pierce to the 180th Judicial District Court in Harris County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Tami Pierce of Humble is an attorney and owner of Pierce Law Firm in Kingwood. She previously served as an assistant district attorney in Polk, San Jacinto, and Liberty counties. She is a member of the Texas State Bar, American Bar Association, and the Texas Bar Association. Pierce received a Bachelor of Arts from Northeast Louisiana University and a Juris Doctor from Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

