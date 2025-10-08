Governor Abbott Directs TxDOT To Strictly Enforce Roadway Safety Guidelines

TEXAS, October 8 - October 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to ensure counties and cities are in compliance with federal and state guidelines regarding roadway safety.

"Texans expect their taxpayer dollars to be used wisely, not advance political agendas on Texas roadways," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I directed the Texas Department of Transportation to ensure Texas counties and cities remove any and all political ideologies from our streets. To keep Texans moving safely and free from distraction, we must maintain a safe and consistent transportation network across Texas. Any city that refuses to comply with the federal road standards will face consequences including the withholding or denial of state and federal road funding and suspension of agreements with TxDOT.”

Under federal and state guidelines for roadway safety, non-standard surface markings, signage, and signals that do not directly support traffic control or safety are strictly prohibited, including the use of symbols, flags, or other markings conveying social, political, or ideological messages.