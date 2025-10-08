Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,732 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Directs TxDOT To Strictly Enforce Roadway Safety Guidelines

TEXAS, October 8 - October 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to ensure counties and cities are in compliance with federal and state guidelines regarding roadway safety. 

"Texans expect their taxpayer dollars to be used wisely, not advance political agendas on Texas roadways," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I directed the Texas Department of Transportation to ensure Texas counties and cities remove any and all political ideologies from our streets. To keep Texans moving safely and free from distraction, we must maintain a safe and consistent transportation network across Texas. Any city that refuses to comply with the federal road standards will face consequences including the withholding or denial of state and federal road funding and suspension of agreements with TxDOT.”  

Under federal and state guidelines for roadway safety, non-standard surface markings, signage, and signals that do not directly support traffic control or safety are strictly prohibited, including the use of symbols, flags, or other markings conveying social, political, or ideological messages.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Directs TxDOT To Strictly Enforce Roadway Safety Guidelines

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more