Governor Abbott Appoints Cusick As Galveston County Criminal District Attorney

TEXAS, October 6 - October 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Kenneth Cusick as the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Kenneth Cusick of Dickinson is an assistant U.S. attorney for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas. He was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps in 1990. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas. Cusick received a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from the South Texas College of Law.