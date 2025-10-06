Governor Abbott Deploys Additional Texas Emergency Management Resources To Support Arizona Flood Recovery

TEXAS, October 6 - October 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he deployed additional Texas emergency management personnel to Arizona to support ongoing flood recovery efforts following a request from Arizona’s Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

"Texans are no strangers to the devastating effects caused by severe weather," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy additional personnel to further support Arizona as they rebuild and recover from recent flooding. Texas will continue to assist our fellow Americans in their time of need."

At the Governor’s direction, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has deployed logistics, planning, and disaster finance personnel to assist the State of Arizona’s Emergency Operations Center and field operations in support of flood response and recovery.

These resources have mobilized in addition to the Texas emergency management personnel that Governor Abbott deployed last week to assist the State of Arizona’s flood recovery efforts.

This deployment is coordinated under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) and is in addition to the ongoing response and recovery operations following the flooding in July across Texas. EMAC is a state-to-state mutual aid system that enables states to provide assistance and share resources with another state in response to a disaster or emergency. EMAC members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy, and be reimbursed for mission-related costs. For more information, visit emacweb.org.