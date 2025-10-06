Governor Abbott Honors Victims At Israeli Remembrance Ceremony

TEXAS, October 6 - October 6, 2025 | Houston, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night delivered remarks at the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston's October 7th remembrance ceremony to honor victims of the brutal terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas in 2023.

"No one has responded with the grace of God as effectively time and time again as the people of Israel," said Governor Abbott. "We gather to remember those taken from us two years ago in the deadliest attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. We pray every day that every hostage is returned to their families who have waited far too long."

At the ceremony, Governor Abbott reaffirmed Texas' unwavering support for Israel and our Jewish neighbors here at home and across the world. The Governor also spoke of his trip to Israel just weeks after the deadly attack on October 7, 2023, where he saw firsthand the destruction brought about by these ruthless terrorists.

Last week, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to bolster security efforts surrounding synagogues and other places of worship.

The Governor was joined at the remembrance ceremony by Representatives Charles Cunningham, Ann Johnson, Dennis Paul, Jon Rosenthal, and Lauren Ashley Simmons; Houston Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum; Congregation Beth Israel Senior Rabbi David Lyon; Jewish Federation CEO Renee Wizig-Barrios; Jewish Federation Board Chair Rob Shoss; and other state and local officials.

