Governor Abbott Congratulates Laredo As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, October 6 - October 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Laredo for being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the commitment of the Laredo Convention & Visitors Bureau to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of Laredo and the Laredo Convention & Visitors Bureau on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Congratulations to the City of Laredo for earning this well-deserved recognition and for personifying the motto, ‘where friendliness is a custom,’” said Senator Judith Zaffirini. “Becoming a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community is a testament to our beloved hometown’s vibrant culture, rich history, and welcoming spirit. This designation will help showcase all our city has to offer Texans and visitors from across the globe.”

“This designation is a win for Laredo and for our region,” said Representative Don McLaughlin. “As the number one international trade port in the United States, Laredo has long been a hub of commerce and culture, and being recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community highlights the city’s dedication to sharing that unique story with the world. I applaud the City of Laredo and the Convention & Visitors Bureau for their leadership. I look forward to the positive impact this recognition will bring as more visitors experience everything that makes Laredo the gateway to Texas and the Americas.”

“Being recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community is an incredible honor for Laredo,” said City of Laredo Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Aileen Ramos. “This certification reaffirms our commitment to elevating tourism as a key driver of economic growth and community pride. It reflects the strong partnerships between our local leaders, businesses, and residents who work together to showcase Laredo’s unique culture, history, and hospitality. With this designation from Travel Texas, we are proud to stand among Texas’ leading destinations and invite travelers to ‘Find Your Sense of Adventure’ right here in Laredo.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.