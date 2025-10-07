UNITED SACRAMENT MOBILE INT ANNOUNCES ERA OF PRIVATE ART SALES, BANKING PARTNERSHIPS & CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES

United Sacrament Mobile Int (USMI) Violinist Misha Painted by Diogo Show

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Sacrament Mobile Int (USMI), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing arts and culture through philanthropy and education, proudly announces the expansion of its private art sales division and national financial partnerships—marking a new chapter in creative empowerment and community development.

As part of its mission to bridge fine art with humanitarian impact, USMI now offers exclusive private sale opportunities featuring celebrated works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Amedeo Modigliani, Lionel Thomas, and Laurenee Gauvin.

Each acquisition directly supports the nonprofit’s programs in creative therapy, arts education, and cultural revitalization across underserved communities.

USMI maintains a strong partnership with U.S. Bank, which provides the treasury and payment infrastructure for its nationwide initiatives—ensuring every transaction and donation is managed securely, efficiently, and transparently.

The organization is also pursuing a strategic partnership with Crowded Banking to launch its national card-stipend program, distributing prepaid debit cards to artists, residents, and participants in USMI’s arts and wellness programs. This effort expands equitable access to resources and builds a stronger support system for creative professionals and families in need.

Looking ahead, United Sacrament Mobile Int is preparing to establish multi-use art, education, and wellness centers in major U.S. cities—spaces designed to merge creativity, innovation, and service. Each center will host art exhibitions, creative studios, wellness classes, and housing programs—functioning as self-sustaining ecosystems that empower local communities.

“Our goal is to make art a pathway to opportunity, healing, and transformation—one community at a time,”

— Kenny Prophete, United Sacrament Mobile Int



Collectors, donors, and philanthropic partners are invited to contact USMI directly for private art sales, sponsorships, or donor-advised fund (DAF) contributions.

For DAF donations, please select ‘NYSAC’ or ‘Mobile’ as your designated recipient organization.



About United Sacrament Mobile Int

United Sacrament Mobile Int (USMI) is a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit advancing the arts, education, and wellness through creative empowerment. The organization supports artists and cultural innovation through programs in visual arts, fashion, film, music, and community development—promoting unity, opportunity, and social impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

