Alabama Passes -Good Dad Act, Equal Parental Rights for Unmarried Dads Inspired by Landmark Reform Led by Dr. Jennings

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alabama has officially passed the Alabama Good Dad Act — landmark legislation designed to provide equal parental rights and responsibilities to unmarried fathers who legally acknowledge paternity. Scheduled to take effect October 1, 2026, this law marks a historic step in strengthening families, protecting father-child relationships, and modernizing parental rights in the state.

The legislation, championed and sponsored by State Representative Patrick Sellers, draws inspiration from the nationally recognized Florida Good Dad Act, initiated by Dr. Bernard W.H. Jennings in honor of his son, Ethan. Dr. Jennings’ successful advocacy in Florida—where the law went into effect on July 1, 2023—has helped transform the path for thousands of responsible fathers seeking to maintain meaningful relationships with their children.



A Proven Model of Support for Fathers

Since the passage of Florida’s Good Dad Act, Dr. Jennings has hosted 124 consecutive weekly Google Meet sessions every Tuesday evening at 8:00 PM. These virtual meetings bring together attorneys, sitting judges, and community leaders in a welcoming, accessible format to answer questions and help fathers navigate the family court system.

This initiative has grown into a movement—providing hope, clarity, and empowerment to men across the nation.

“With the collaboration of legal experts and the commitment of dedicated fathers, we’ve created a safe space where dads can get real answers and real support,” said Dr. Jennings. “Alabama’s action shows the rising momentum nationally to protect and strengthen fatherhood.”



Key Provisions of the Alabama Good Dad Act

Beginning October 1, 2026:

A legally filed acknowledgment of paternity will serve as a legal finding of paternity, granting full parental rights and responsibilities.

A rebuttable presumption of joint custody will apply when an unmarried father has acknowledged paternity.

Parents will hold equal rights in major decisions affecting the child.

A presumption of shared physical custody applies when both parents live within 40 miles of the child.

Out-of-state relocation of the child will require consent from the other parent or a court order.



These reforms reflect the same core principles advanced in Florida through the original Good Dad Act, named after Ethan Jennings. That legislation sparked national dialogue and laid the groundwork for similar policies across multiple states.



A Growing National Movement

Dr. Jennings’ advocacy continues to inspire legislative champions like Representative Patrick Sellers and grassroots supporters throughout the country. The Alabama Good Dad Act will not affect existing custody orders, but it sets a powerful precedent for future cases and future reforms.

“We commend Representative Patrick Sellers for taking bold leadership in Alabama,” Dr. Jennings added. “His commitment ensures that more children can grow up with loving, involved fathers—something every child deserves.”



About the Good Dad Act Initiative

Founded by Dr. Bernard W.H. Jennings, the Good Dad Act Initiative is dedicated to ensuring equal parental rights, strengthening families, and empowering fathers through education, advocacy, community support, and legal awareness. The initiative provides weekly virtual meetings, resources, and direct engagement with legal professionals to help fathers successfully navigate family court and remain active, responsible co-parents.



