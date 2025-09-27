United Sacrament Mobile Int Announces $150 Million Fundraising Initiative in Honor of DAF Day 2025

Art Basil 2024 United Sacrament Mobile Int (USMI) Lionel Thomas (FRANCE)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Sacrament Mobile Int (USMI), a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, announces its $150 million fundraising initiative as part of DAF Day 2025, the national campaign that mobilizes donors to give through Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs). DAF Day 2025 runs through October 9, 2025, giving donors nationwide the opportunity to create lasting change by directing their DAF grants toward USMI’s global mission.

About the $150M Fundraise

The $150 million fund will support the creation of a global network of arts and wellness centers, designed as evergreen, self-sustaining hubs where artists, communities, and innovators thrive. Each center will include:

• Residency Housing: 3–8 floors of fully furnished apartments for artists, ministers, and scholars

• Creative Studios: Music, film, dance, fashion, tattoo, and visual arts production floors

• Community Wellness Spaces: Meditation, yoga, art therapy, and decompression programs

• Food & Support: Restaurants and grocery services subsidized by nonprofit vouchers

• Technology & Innovation Floors: Game and app development, animation, and publishing labs

Artist Residency Spotlight: Lionel Thomas (France)

USMI’s residency program welcomes exceptional creators who enrich our communities through their craft and mentorship. Among our current residents is French artist and painter Lionel Thomas, whose remarkable body of work and live demonstrations have inspired collectors, students, and families alike. During his residency, Thomas is sharing his process through community workshops, studio talks, and exhibitions hosted in partnership with USMI—showcasing how world-class art can catalyze healing, learning, and cultural exchange.

Upcoming Exhibition: Modigliani Collection

In the coming months, USMI will proudly present the 'Modigliani Collection,' an exclusive showcase hosted at our We Are Wolf Gallery, owned and operated by United Sacrament Mobile Int Inc. This collection will highlight works inspired by and honoring the legacy of Amedeo Modigliani, giving collectors and patrons a rare opportunity to acquire exceptional art pieces while supporting USMI’s mission. The Modigliani Collection underscores our commitment to elevating both established and emerging artists in a world-class setting.

Rewriting the Story of “The Struggling Artist”

For too long, society has accepted the idea that to be an artist means to struggle. USMI is challenging that narrative by providing infrastructure and opportunity:

• Affordable Housing & Meals: Artists no longer face survival barriers

• Professional Tools: High-quality studios accessible without exploitative costs

• Royalties & Fair Compensation: Ensuring artists benefit from their work

• Global Platforms: Partnerships with galleries, hotels, and cultural institutions

• Community Integration: Artists embedded as teachers, healers, and creators

Quote from Leadership

“Our mission is to transform ‘the struggling artist’ into ‘the supported artist,’” said Mikel Mittal, President of United Sacrament Mobile Int. “DAF Day is the perfect time for donors to join us in building a future where creativity drives both culture and compassion.”

How to Participate in DAF Day 2025

1. Log in to your DAF account (Fidelity Charitable, Schwab Charitable, Vanguard Charitable, etc.)

2. Search for: United Sacrament Mobile Int Inc

• EIN: 88-4224026

• Address: 20052 NE 15th Ct, Miami, FL 33179

3. Select “Grant/Donate” and submit your gift.

DAF Day deadline: October 9, 2025

Call to Action

This DAF Day, be part of the movement to end the era of the struggling artist. Your gift supports housing, studios, wellness, and global platforms for artists while uplifting communities everywhere.

Learn more at www.Unisac.org

Organization Website: www.Unisac.org

Contact Person: Mikel Mittal

Phone Number: (786) 916-4666

Email Address: info@unisac.org

Address: 20052 NE 15th Ct, Miami, FL 33179

Art at its Finest

