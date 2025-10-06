BIOSTAR INTRODUCES BITWL-150 INDUSTRIAL MOTHERBOARD

A VERSATILE EDGE COMPUTING SOLUTION DESIGNED FOR AUTOMATION, HMI, AND DIGITAL SIGNAGE

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of edge computing solutions, industrial motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, is proud to introduce the BITWL-150 industrial motherboard, a versatile industrial platform designed for modern system integration. Powered by the latest Intel Twin Lake N150 processor, the BITWL-150 delivers dependable performance, flexible connectivity, and long-term stability, ensuring seamless operation across industrial automation projects, edge computing, HMI systems, and digital signage solutions.Engineered with versatility at its core, the BITWL-150 is purpose-built to support a broad spectrum of industrial applications. Its ultra-compact 10x10cm design makes it easy to deploy in space-constrained environments while maintaining the performance and reliability required for critical tasks. For system integrators, it provides a reliable platform to simplify complex workflows and ensure efficient business process management. Factory automation specialists benefit from its processor compatibility, which enables precise, real-time control and seamless device communication. In edge computing environments, the BITWL-150 delivers high-speed networking and flexible storage options for efficient local data processing and caching. Human–machine interface (HMI) deployments are supported through multiple I/O interfaces that accommodate essential peripherals, while digital signage applications gain from its multi-display capabilities, robust durability, and long-term operational stability. For projects requiring expanded connectivity, the BITWL-150 supports the optional NUC-2LAN add-on card, offering two additional LAN ports, one COM port, and one USB 2.0 interface, ideal for customized industrial integration.Built around the Intel Twin Lake N150 processor, the BITWL-150 industrial motherboard delivers reliable quad-core performance with speeds up to 3.6GHz. It supports DDR5-4800MHz memory up to 16GB, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient data handling for industrial workloads. Triple-display output via HDMI, DisplayPort, and Type-C supports resolutions up to 4096 × 2160 at 60Hz, enabling advanced visual capabilities for multi-screen setups. Dual Intel 2.5GbE LAN ports provide high-speed, low-latency networking essential for industrial communication and edge computing environments. With expansion options including M.2 slots for NVMe/SATA storage and Wi-Fi/BT modules, along with a comprehensive selection of front and rear I/O, the BITWL-150 offers the connectivity and adaptability required for today’s integration environments and is designed to meet the demands of evolving industrial applications.The BITWL-150 industrial motherboard combines performance, flexibility, and durability in a compact form factor, making it a dependable choice for a wide range of industrial solutions. With support for Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 24H2 and Ubuntu 24.04, it integrates seamlessly into modern deployment environments and ensures long-term operational stability.Connect with usWebsite https://www.biostar.com.tw LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/biostar Facebook www.facebook.com/BiostarHQ Instagram www.instagram.com/biostarofficial YouTube www.youtube.com/user/BiostarTaiwan Availability http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/wheretobuy/index.php BIOSTAR VIP Care https://store.biostar.com.tw/customer ABOUT BIOSTARBIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.

