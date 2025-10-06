NDDOT accepting applications for Special Road Fund program

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for the Special Road Fund (SRF) program. SRF projects are limited to roads that provide access to and within recreational, tourist, and historical areas.

The intent of this program is to help finance highway projects identified by political subdivisions, tribal governments and state agencies which typically have some funding but need additional assistance.

“The Special Roads Fund is a great opportunity to help improve access roads to and within tourist, historical, and public recreational areas,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke. “We encourage counties, cities, state agencies, and tribal governments to apply, and to share this program with other agencies within their jurisdictions such as park boards, historical societies, and townships.”

This year, funding is increased to an 80/20 split and a maximum of $500,000 SRF dollars per project.

Applications for projects planned for construction in 2026 or 2027 must be submitted by November 30, 2025.

It is anticipated that the Special Road Fund Advisory Committee will meet in early 2026 to review the applications and select projects for funding.

For more information and to access the application process visit www.dot.nd.gov/SRF.