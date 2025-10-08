The Phoenix Asheville Unveils Fall Schedule of Transformative Retreats Committed to Self-Improvement and Renewal

Immersive programs in the Blue Ridge Mountains invite guests to pause, realign, and rise into lasting personal growth

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phoenix Asheville, a premier retreat center dedicated to renewal, connection, and growth in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, today announced its fall lineup of immersive programs on self-improvement and personal transformation. Following its reopening earlier this year, the retreat has seen strong attendance from guests seeking balance, clarity, and growth, and this new season builds on that momentum with a series of retreats designed to help individuals realign with purpose.

“The Phoenix is more than a retreat center, it’s a sanctuary for self-discovery and transformation,” said Marsha Ralls, Founder and CEO of The Phoenix Asheville. “This fall, our programming is designed to help individuals and leaders reconnect with themselves, realign with purpose, and rise into the next chapter of their lives.”

Upcoming Fall Retreats Include:

• NeuroChangeSolutions Workshop (October 16–18, 2025)

A science-based program, created by Dr. Joe Dispenza, designed to help participants rewire old habits, shift perspectives, and embrace sustainable transformation in both personal and professional life.

• Awaken & Transform with Dr. Richard Firshein (October 29–31, 2025)

This retreat combines Dr. Firshein’s cutting-edge work in longevity and integrative medicine in conscious leadership to promote vitality, resilience, and healing.

• Reconnect, Realign, and Rise with Arielle Dispenza (November 5–7, 2025)

An intimate women’s retreat that features somatic practitioner Arielle Dispenza, designed to help participants return to their body’s natural rhythm and access inner wisdom through grounded movement and presence.

• A Conscious Start (December 31, 2025 – January 2, 2026)

A reflective New Year’s gathering in Delray Beach where guests nourish mind and heart, set intentions, and enter the year ahead with clarity and purpose.

“As more people seek meaningful ways to improve their lives, spaces like The Phoenix are becoming essential for cultivating resilience and well-being,” added Ralls. “Each of our programs offers tools for lasting change that guests carry with them long after they leave.”

The Phoenix Asheville reopened its doors in July following extensive renovations after Hurricane Helene. To honor the resilience of the Asheville community, the center committed a portion of the proceeds from this year’s retreats to local relief and rebuilding efforts as part of its mission to rise through adversity and help others do the same. Looking ahead, The Phoenix remains dedicated to expanding its programs and impact, creating opportunities for even more individuals to reconnect, realign, and rise into their fullest potential.

Since reopening, guests have reported meaningful breakthroughs, from professionals finding new ways to manage stress and burnout to individuals embracing healthier habits and deeper clarity. Many have described their time at The Phoenix as “a reset I didn’t know I needed,” with one attendee calling it “a reminder that healing and growth are possible when we give ourselves permission to pause.”

Set on 46 acres of forest and sacred land in Asheville’s Blue Ridge Mountains, The Phoenix provides a powerful backdrop for transformation. Guests enjoy luxury accommodations, nourishing meals, and an environment purposefully designed to encourage deep rest, renewal, and conscious growth.

For more information, please visit thephoenixasheville.com

About The Phoenix Asheville:

The Phoenix Asheville is a wellness retreat center in Asheville, NC, offering transformative workshops and immersive retreats that blend neuroscience and holistic practices to support personal growth and self-discovery. Its diverse range of enriching experiences designed to nurture well-being and connection with nature includes life coaching, yoga and meditation, luxury accommodations, organic and locally prepared meals, and other innovative approaches to create a transformative retreat experience. Named for the phoenix, a symbol of renewal and reinvention, the retreat invites guests to shed what no longer serves them, realign with their true selves, and rise into lasting, positive change.

