Propstore Celebrates 30 Years of ‘Apollo 13’ with Tom Hanks-Signed Poster in Collectible Posters Auction

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, the leading global entertainment memorabilia auction house, is commemorating two major milestones — the 30th anniversary of Ron Howard’s “Apollo 13” (1995) and the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 13 lunar mission — with a rare limited-edition One Sheet Poster signed by the film’s acclaimed cast.Featuring autographs from Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, Gary Sinise, Ed Harris, and Howard himself, the poster will headline Propstore’s upcoming Collectible Posters Auction.This 27" x 40" rolled poster, expected to fetch between $3,000 to $6,000, is one of only 500 advance editions produced by Universal Pictures and captures the film’s iconic tagline, “Houston, we have a problem.” Minor edge marks from framing and sporadic crimping attest to its vintage charm, making it a highly sought-after piece for collectors of both cinematic and space memorabilia, accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity from Universal Pictures."What makes this Apollo 13 poster truly special is the connection to the people who brought the story to life. Signed by Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, Gary Sinise, Ed Harris, and Ron Howard, it’s a rare glimpse into a moment when Hollywood and history intersected,” said Grey Smith, Director of Posters US at Propstore. “Its provenance is clear – an advance edition from Universal – so collectors know they’re getting something authentic, tangible, and deeply tied to the film’s legacy."“Apollo 13”, a docudrama chronicling the perilous 1970 lunar mission, was lauded for its technical accuracy. Director Ron Howard collaborated with NASA to train the cast in astronaut procedures and filmed sequences aboard a reduced-gravity aircraft to authentically capture the experience of weightlessness in space. Based on the 1994 book Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13 by astronaut Jim Lovell and Jeffrey Kluger, the film remains a landmark in both cinema and space storytelling.The poster will be offered alongside over 1,200 posters spanning cinema history, from the silent era to contemporary blockbusters, reflecting the artistry, innovation, and cultural significance of movie poster design. The Collectible Posters Auction is expected to collectively fetch approximately $1.5 million.The auction, now open for online bidding, will feature a live online bidding session on October 10, followed by continued online bidding through October 12. The sale offers film fans and collectors a rare opportunity to own a piece of cinematic and pop-culture history. Catalogs and registration are available at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/458 # # #Notes to Editors:For further information, images and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comDropbox link to images (please copy and paste URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6ar1nqw7pi8agomsv52wb/ABEbctuaNaCWOrjZUcigun0?rlkey=btcuaxkhck02jpip6zwufglev&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreRegistration and bidding is now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/458 About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

