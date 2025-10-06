New Guide Brings ABA Strategies into the Home for Parents of Children with Special Needs

PRACTICAL ABA STRATEGIES FOR PARENTS Erin L. Vergez

FIRESTONE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parenting a child with autism or special needs can sometimes feel exhausting, isolating and overwhelming, especially when meltdowns or daily struggles like brushing teeth and getting dressed become battles. Access to professional help is often out of reach due to long waitlists or high costs, leaving many parents to feel they are facing these challenges alone.Author Erin L. Vergez wants families to know they are not alone. Her new book, PRACTICAL ABA STRATEGIES FOR PARENTS , is a compassionate, easy-to-follow guide that takes the proven methods of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) out of the clinic and places them directly into parents’ hands at home.Written in plain, approachable language from the perspective of a Registered Behavior Technician and proud parent of a child with autism, the book makes ABA understandable for any parent — no professional training required.In this book, readers will find step-by-step strategies that can be applied immediately, along with real-world examples that make the techniques relatable and achievable. Vergez gently guides parents through reducing challenging behaviors, teaching vital communication and social skills and building independence in everyday routines. Ready-to-use worksheets, visual aids and reinforcement plans make it simple to start today, even for families who have never tried ABA before.Unlike many clinical resources, PRACTICAL ABA STRATEGIES FOR PARENTS does not shy away from addressing the hardest and most sensitive issues families face, behaviors like aggression, elopement or even fecal smearing. These are often the struggles parents feel too ashamed to talk about, but Vergez offers judgment-free strategies and reassurance that change is possible.“The hardest behaviors to talk about are usually the ones families most need help with,” she says. “This book breaks the silence and offers real solutions.”At its heart, the book is about hope and progress. Each new skill — whether a child brushes their teeth for the first time, asks for help or learns to manage frustration — becomes a powerful step forward for both the child and the family.“This book isn’t just about reducing problem behaviors,” Vergez says. “It’s about giving children and families the tools to thrive in everyday life.”Vergez’s approach makes ABA feel less like a clinical program and more like a natural part of everyday parenting. Her message is clear: no parent should ever feel alone when dealing with these challenges. And with this guide, they won’t be.PRACTICAL ABA STRATEGIES FOR PARENTS is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.AUTHOR BIOErin Vergez brings both professional expertise and personal experience to her work with children on the autism spectrum and their families. With over 16 years of dedication to the autism and special needs community, she has served as a Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) and has extensive hands-on experience applying Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) strategies in real-world settings.Beyond her professional credentials, Erin is also the proud parent of a child with autism. This dual perspective — both as a practitioner and as a parent — gives her a unique, compassionate understanding of the challenges families face each day. She knows firsthand the frustrations of long waitlists, the stress of navigating difficult behaviors, and the profound joy of celebrating every small victory.Her mission is simple: to make ABA strategies accessible, practical, and empowering for parents everywhere. Through her writing, Erin aims to equip families with tools they can use immediately, while reminding them of an important truth—they are not alone.Erin is also the creator of a line of coloring and picture books with themes designed especially for autistic children and their unique interests. UNIQUE INTERESTS CO.

