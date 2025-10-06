Press Releases

Connecticut Officials Celebrate CT Grown for CT Kids Week with Two Major Announcements

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (DoAg) and the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) today announced two major programs to strengthen the foundation of Farm to School efforts across Connecticut and expand student access to fresh, nutritious, locally sourced food.

“Farm-to-School programming allows students to gain access to healthy, local foods, and provides so many new opportunities for producers, our state’s youth and educators, and our greater Connecticut community,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “With today's announcements, we will continue to enrich the educational experience of students and improve the health of children in Connecticut, all while enhancing the state’s economy.”

DoAg awarded 19 CT Grown for CT Kids microgrants totaling $86,637 to recipients across the state to support projects that increase the use of Connecticut Grown food in school meals and enhance experiential learning opportunities for students. This year’s recipients include schools, early childcare providers, nonprofits and farmers to expand access to locally grown food and agriculture education reaching an anticipated 58,239 children.

A complete list of awardees can be found here.

“Farm to School, through the CT Grown for CT Kids program, has been a priority for the Lamont/Bysiewicz Administration. Since its implementation in 2021, the CT Grown for CT Kids Grant program has funded $3.5 million worth of programs across the state,” said Bryan P. Hurlburt, Commissioner of Agriculture. “This year we will continue to advance opportunities for farmers and school settings to connect and provide great food for the state’s students. This round of microgrants will reach over 55,000 students and demonstrates the impact of the program.”

The CSDE announced the launch of CT Fresh Ed, a new brand that unites Farm to School and child nutrition efforts across Connecticut. In partnership with UConn Extension, this program places five Regional Farm to School Coordinators in districts statewide to provide hands-on support. CT Fresh Ed will conduct a comprehensive statewide review of school meal programs to measure Farm to School integration. Coming soon, the CT Fresh Ed: Buy Local Program will help schools, early childcare programs, and summer meal providers purchase fresh Connecticut and regional foods for students.

“CT Fresh Ed underscores our commitment to ensuring that every student has access to fresh, local, and nutritious meals that support their physical health, well-being and academic success,” said Commissioner Russell-Tucker. “By bringing greater visibility and unity to Farm to School efforts, we are helping schools create supportive environments where students are nourished and prepared to thrive. When we prioritize childhood nutrition in this way, we open the door to stronger learning, healthier communities, and ultimately the opportunity for every student to unlock their lifelong potential.”

“We are thrilled to be a key partner in supporting and growing the farm to school movement in Connecticut. The sheer number of local foods showing up on school lunch menus this week is proof that state investments are making a real difference for kids, farms, and communities,” said Dawn Crayco, Visiting Associate Extension Educator in Food Systems, UConn Extension.

The announcements were made during the CT Grown for CT Kids Week kickoff event at Kathleen E. Goodwin Elementary School in Old Saybrook, which featured state and local leaders, students, and farmers. Goodwin Elementary has incorporated Connecticut-grown farm products into its school meals while encouraging students to engage directly with the farmers who grow their food. These efforts exemplify the spirit of CT Grown for CT Kids Week—nurturing healthy habits, supporting local agriculture, and fostering strong community connections.

“We are honored that Old Saybrook has been chosen to host the statewide kick-off of CT Grown for CT Kids Week. By working with local and regional farmers, we are ensuring that our students have access to fresh, nutritious foods that support their learning and well-being,” said Old Saybrook Superintendent Chris Drezek.

Old Saybrook Food Services Director Erin Perpetua added, “Bringing more local, healthy foods into our cafeterias has been my mission from the start. Through partnerships with Connecticut farmers, we’ve been able to expand the options we provide to students and introduce them to the richness of what our state grows. Seeing students excited about trying fresh fruits and vegetables and knowing they’re fueling their bodies with the best our community has to offer is incredibly rewarding. We’re proud to continue building these relationships and making fresh, robust meals a daily reality in Old Saybrook.”

“The CT Farm to School Collaborative is proud to join with schools, farms, and community partners in celebrating CT Grown for CT Kids Week,” said Joey Listro, CT Farm to School Collaborative Steering Committee Member. “Since the inception of this statewide effort, we have witnessed meaningful progress in expanding access to Connecticut grown products for students, enhancing educational opportunities, and strengthening connections between local agriculture and school communities. The state investments in funding for local food in school meals and farm to school programming continues to demonstrate the state’s commitment to ensuring that every student has access to nutritious, locally produced food while supporting the vitality of our farming community.”