Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker Congratulate Four Connecticut Students Named 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker are congratulating four Connecticut students who have been named 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars in recognition of their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. The recognition is one of the nation’s highest honors for graduating high school seniors.

The recipients include:

Courtney Elizabeth Allen (Wilton) of Wilton High School

Eli Max Gold (West Simsbury) of Simsbury High School

Ashley Taylor Malkin (Greenwich) of Greenwich High School

Chloe Ann Weaver (Oxford) of Nonnewaug High School

“It is with excitement that I congratulate Courtney, Eli, Ashley, and Chloe Ann on receiving this distinguished national recognition for their outstanding academic accomplishments,” Governor Lamont said. “These remarkable students exemplify the very best of Connecticut, and we take great pride in celebrating their success. I look forward to following their continued growth and future contributions in education, career, and community. Connecticut’s reputation for educational excellence is made possible by the dedicated teachers and school leaders across our state who work tirelessly to ensure every student has access to a high-quality education.”

“Congratulations to Courtney, Eli, Ashley, and Chloe Ann on being named 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “This remarkable achievement reflects their outstanding academic abilities, strong work ethic, and impressive leadership skills, making them exemplary representatives of our state. Their continued academic growth will serve as an inspiration to students statewide, and we look forward to the next phase of their academic journey and the positive impact they will continue to make in their communities.”

The U.S. Department of Education selected the program’s 61st class of 161 high school seniors from a national pool of student semifinalists, who were nominated for their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Education invites states to nominate students for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The Connecticut State Department of Education invites school districts to recommend students for the program.

A complete list of 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at www.ed.gov/psp.