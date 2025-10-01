Press Releases

09/30/2025

CSDE Announces First-Ever Statewide List of Industry Recognized Credentials for High School Students

More than 300 programs identified to connect classroom learning with real-world opportunities

(Hartford, CT) – The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE), in collaboration with the Office of Workforce Strategy (OWS) and a broad coalition of partners, today announced the release of the state’s first comprehensive list of more than 300 validated Industry Recognized Credentials (IRCs).

For students, IRCs are proof of workforce skills that hold value beyond high school and provide a tangible goal to work toward during their time in school. For employers and institutions of higher education, IRCs provide assurance that students have achieved proficiency in high-demand fields such as advanced manufacturing, construction, healthcare, digital technology, public safety, and more. These credentials validate students’ abilities in both traditional trades and emerging industries, ensuring they graduate ready for further education, training, or immediate entry into the workforce.

“Every student in Connecticut deserves a pathway to success, and that pathway will not look the same for everyone,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “While a four-year college degree remains an important goal for many, it is not the only opportunity available. By creating this first list of more than 300 Industry Recognized Credentials offered in high schools across our state, we are ensuring that students have meaningful options to build real-world skills while still in school.”

“Industry Recognized Credentials ensure students understand that what they learn in school leads directly to opportunities in life,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “As a result, they are more engaged and better prepared for learning, life, and work beyond school. While this is an important milestone, it is only the beginning—we will continue to build on this foundation by expanding the list of credentials, deepening our partnerships, and developing resources that help students unlock lifelong potential.”

“Industry-Recognized Credentials are essential for today’s workforce. When individuals earn these credentials, they send a powerful signal to employers that they have mastered the skills and knowledge needed to excel on the job,” said Kelli-Marie Vallieres, Chief Workforce Officer of the Office of Workforce Strategy. “For employers, credentialing provides a trusted way to verify expertise, uphold industry standards, and ensure a strong talent pipeline. We are grateful to partner with the Connecticut State Department of Education on this effort, including as it evolves to encompass Credentials of Value.”

For more information and to view the full list of IRCs, visit portal.ct.gov/irclist.

CSDE’s release of more than 300 IRCs marks an important milestone and establishes a foundation for continued work. Beyond this initial list, the Department will expand opportunities by identifying additional credentials in emerging industries and deepening partnerships with employers, higher education, and school districts. These efforts will ensure the list remains current and continues to guide curriculum, career pathways, and workforce alignment across Connecticut.

The CSDE will host a series of informational webinars on October 21, October 23, October 28, and November 3. These sessions will provide an overview of IRCs, explain the application process, and highlight how data on credentials earned by Connecticut high school students is collected and reported. Additional details will be announced soon.

