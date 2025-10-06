‘Perfect Ten’ by John Iredale Achieves Amazon Bestseller Status

NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Iredale’s thrilling novel “Perfect Ten” has officially captured the attention of readers worldwide, achieving the milestone of Amazon Bestseller status. The book, which skyrocketed to #20 in the highly competitive "Heist Crime" category, has resonated with fans of gripping narratives and masterful storytelling.“Perfect Ten” is a riveting tale of crime, ambition, and unexpected twists. Its intricate plot and dynamic characters have garnered praise for delivering a story that keeps readers on the edge of their seats. This remarkable achievement highlights the growing popularity of Iredale's work, marking him as a rising star in the genre.Described by early reviewers as “unputdownable” and “cleverly crafted,” the novel showcases the author’s talent for creating compelling stories that spark intrigue and excitement.“Perfect Ten” (ISBN: 9781966074298) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $16.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:"The Perfect Ten" is a story rooted in a dark secret shared by three high school friends who witness something so sinister that it sparks a pledge of lifelong silence. They meet up again at their 25th high school reunion, where the seed of a second secret is sown. Two of the three are dealing with dire circumstances; one whose wife has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and one whose wife has spent him spiraling into an abyss of debt. Desperate for solutions to their problems, they implore the third friend, whose family has mafia connections, to assist them with their venture into the underworld of counterfeit. A fourth friend, a classmate (an unremarkable and unmemorable girl in high school who matured into a stunning beauty) serendipitously joins the trio. The story is fast paced, multi-faceted and spans the coal mines of Pennsylvania, the fashion and finance districts of Manhattan, the U.S. Treasury Department, a grandidierite mine in Canada, a manufacturing plant in Hong Kong, and beyond. The characters are genuine and likeable, and you will find yourself compelled to keep turning the pages to find out what happens next.About the Author:John Iredale was born in Canada and spent his childhood in Woodstock, Ontario. He earned his doctorate in podiatric medicine in Cleveland, Ohio in 1967. He relocated to Durham, North Carolina where he practiced podiatry for 48 years. Many of his patients, and all his friends and family members, know John as a prolific storyteller. His curiosity led him to get to know many of his patients on a deeper level than most physicians. As a result, he has stories that span generations and every walk of life. He has an uncanny ability to remember details from things he has both seen and experienced. If you have ever shared a conversation with him, you will have heard him say “that reminds me of a story.” Retirement has afforded him the opportunity to put to paper some of his favorite stories and experiences.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

