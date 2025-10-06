Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Lake Country

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

New Senior Helpers Location opened in Oconomowoc. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

OCONOMOWOC, WI, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Oconomowoc.The location, owned and operated by Sara Atwood, officially began serving the community on October 6, 2025. Sara has over two decades of leadership and service experience. A retired U.S. Army Sergeant with 21 years of honorable service, she built her career on integrity, discipline, and compassion. After earning her degree in Hospitality Management, Sara continued to serve her community through roles in education before launching her next mission—providing trusted, compassionate care for seniors. Through Senior Helpers of Lake Country, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“I chose Senior Helpers because their values of compassion and service perfectly align with my own. Their proven systems and national reputation give me the tools to provide high-quality care, while still allowing me to stay deeply rooted in serving my local community.” – Sara AtwoodSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Sara and her husband, Derek, both retired Army veterans, live in Pewaukee with their son, Andrew. Her passion for senior care stems from her family’s experience caring for her grandmother, which revealed how vital reliable, in-home support is for aging loved ones. Opening Senior Helpers is Sara’s way of honoring her grandmother’s memory and “carrying service forward” by helping other families keep their loved ones safe, connected, and cared for with dignity.“My vision is to help families keep their loved ones safe, independent, and comfortable at home. As a military family, we know how hard it is when you can’t always be there. After experiencing this with my own grandmother, I’m committed to providing trusted, compassionate care for others.” – Sara AtwoodSenior Helpers of Lake Country offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Sara is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Her passion for helping seniors age gracefully, makes her the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Lake Country residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Lake Country is located at 1280 Brown St Suite G, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.To contact the office, call (262) 315-1965 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/wi/lake-country/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

