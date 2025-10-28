Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Chatham County

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

New Senior Helpers Location opened in Savannah. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Savannah.The location, owned and operated by Jenn, Mike, and Zack Morgan, officially began serving the community on October 20, 2025. The Morgans bring a wealth of leadership, service, and business experience to Senior Helpers. Jenn, a business owner and advocate for in-home care, has a deep understanding of senior and veteran needs. Mike, a retired U.S. Army Officer and MBA graduate, has applied his background in leadership and technology to entrepreneurship. Zack, a U.S. Army Veteran, now serves as Director of Business Development, ensuring families receive the highest level of care. Through Senior Helpers of Chatham County, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“We want to support our clients like family — and that means supporting our caregivers, too. When caregivers feel valued, it shows in every smile they bring.” – Jenn Morgan“Service has always been at the heart of who we are and we’re honored to continue that mission.” – Mike MorganSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Service and compassion have long guided the Morgans’ lives. As a military family, they understand the challenges of caregiving and sacrifice. Inspired by personal experiences and supporting aging loved ones, they were drawn to senior care as a way to give back to the community. Their shared vision is to create a family-oriented workplace that empowers caregivers and helps seniors live with dignity.“Senior Helpers felt like my next calling to serve. I’m ready to make an impact that will allow seniors to age gracefully.” – Zack MorganSenior Helpers of Chatham County offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“The Morgans are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Their passion for serving with integrity, excellence, safety, and teamwork, makes them the perfect candidates for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Savannah residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Chatham County is located at 4395 Ogeechee Rd Suite 203, Savannah, GA 31405.To contact the office, call (912) 800-7970 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ga/savannah/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

Tailored Senior Care at Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.