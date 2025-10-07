North Point Exteriors Elevated to James Hardie Alliance Preferred Contractor Status

Doylestown Exterior Remodeling Company Earns Recognition from Industry-Leading Siding Manufacturer

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Point Exteriors, a trusted provider of exterior remodeling solutions in Doylestown and surrounding communities, announced today that it has been elevated to James Hardie® Alliance Preferred Contractor status. This achievement represents a notable advancement for the company, following its previous designation as a James Hardie Select Contractor.

The James Hardie Alliance Preferred Contractor program recognizes installation professionals who demonstrate exceptional expertise, commitment to quality, and dedication to customer satisfaction. Only a select number of contractors nationwide achieve this distinguished status.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from James Hardie, the leader in fiber cement siding," said Brian Kennelly of North Point Exteriors. "This achievement reflects our team's unwavering commitment to superior craftsmanship and our dedication to providing homeowners with the highest quality exterior solutions."

Advantages for Homeowners

Homeowners who choose a James Hardie Alliance Preferred Contractor benefit from several important advantages:

• Enhanced Warranty Protection: Access to upgraded warranty coverage on James Hardie products, providing greater peace of mind and long-term protection for their investment

• Proven Expertise: Assurance that their contractor has met rigorous standards for product knowledge, installation techniques, and customer service

• Specialized Training: Confidence that installers have completed advanced training programs specific to James Hardie products

• Quality Assurance: Work performed by professionals who adhere to the highest industry standards and best practices

• Trusted Partnership: Connection to a contractor who maintains a strong relationship with James Hardie, ensuring access to the latest products, techniques, and support

For more information about North Point Exteriors or to schedule a consultation, visit www.npexteriors.com or call (267) 337-5889.

About North Point Exteriors:

North Point Exteriors is a full-service exterior remodeling company based in Doylestown, PA, specializing in James Hardie fiber cement siding, stucco remediation, Veneer Stone, custom builds, and roofing solutions. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, the company serves homeowners throughout Bucks County and the Greater Philadelphia region.

About James Hardie:

James Hardie is the world leader in fiber cement siding and backerboard. The company's innovative building products provide beauty and durability to homes across North America and worldwide.



