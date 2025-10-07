The Inaugural BE. Gala for Black Equity Shines a Spotlight on Black LGBTQ+ Excellence at the National Press Club

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Black Equity (CBE) made history this past weekend with the inaugural BE. Gala for Black Equity, a sold-out celebration honoring the brilliance, leadership, and resilience of Black LGBTQ+ communities across the globe. Held at the historic National Press Club, the event brought together hundreds of changemakers, advocates, and allies for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, recognition, and unity.The BE. Gala marked a new era for the Center for Black Equity as it celebrated over 25 years of advancing health equity, economic empowerment, and social justice through its network of Black Pride organizations and community initiatives. The evening featured a red-carpet reception, live performances, surprise awards, and powerful tributes to trailblazers whose work continues to transform lives and open doors for future generations.Kenya Hutton, President & CEO of the Center for Black Equity, reflected on the night’s impact, stating:“The BE. Gala was more than a celebration — it was a declaration. A declaration that Black LGBTQ+ brilliance, resilience, and leadership are shaping the world we deserve. To look out into a room filled with visionaries, advocates, and allies reminded me that the Center for Black Equity’s mission is alive and thriving. This moment was years in the making, and it’s only the beginning of what’s next for our movement.” Honorees were recognized across several categories celebrating advocacy, service, creativity, and leadership, including:- Tracey Africa Norman (Welmore Cook Advocacy & Service Award)- A. Cornelius Baker (posthumously) (Ernest Hopkins Public Health Leadership Award)- Dr. David J. Johns (newly renamed Earl D. Fowlkes Jr. President’s Award)- Jack Mizrahi (Unsung Hero Award)- Hope Giselle-Godsey (Center for Black Equity Leadership Award)- MOBI (Center for Black Equity Small Business Award)- Patrik-Ian Polk (Alan Sharpe Artistic Excellence Award)- Eva Marcille (recipient of the Curtis L. Etherly Jr. Ally Award)- Bishop OC Allen (Bishop Kwabena Rainey Cheeks Spiritual & Community Leadership Award)- A’Jay Jackson (BE. Icon Award People’s Choice Award)- Big Freedia (National Black Pride Image Award)- United States Representative Jasmine Crockett (Eleanor Holmes Norton Civil Rights & Justice Award)The evening also featured special performances, a fundraising drive benefiting CBE’s national health equity and leadership programs, and the presentation of surprise awards celebrating community impact.The Gala’s success reflects the momentum of the Center for Black Equity’s continued expansion from national advocacy initiatives and leadership summits to cultural preservation projects such as the DC Black LGBTQ+ History Preservation Project and the Black Queer Film Festival.The BE. Gala was presented in partnership with Gilead Sciences (Presenting Sponsor), with additional support from BET, The LGBTQ Task Force, Gaye Magazine, and a host of community sponsors and partners committed to advancing equity and inclusion.About the Center for Black EquityFounded in 1999, the Center for Black Equity is a global network dedicated to improving the health, economic, and social equity of Black LGBTQ+ individuals through education, advocacy, leadership development, and cultural celebration. The organization serves as the convener and support hub for over 40 Black Pride events worldwide, providing resources, strategic partnerships, and platforms to amplify Black LGBTQ+ voices and stories.Learn more at www.centerforblackequity.org and follow @ctr4blackequity on social media.

