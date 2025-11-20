The Center for Black Equity Launches ‘Save Black Prides’ Campaign This Giving Tuesday

A worldwide call to protect and fund Black Pride celebrations for 2026 and beyond

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Giving Tuesday, the Center for Black Equity (CBE) is launching Save Black Prides , a global campaign to preserve and sustain the very spaces that have carried generations of Black LGBTQ+ joy, resistance and liberation.Across the country, Black Prides stand as beacons of safety and celebration — yet many are now facing financial and political threats that jeopardize their survival. From budget cuts to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, the infrastructure that supports these vital community events is at risk. The Save Black Prides campaign aims to ensure that Black Pride organizers worldwide have the support they need for 2026 and beyond.“This campaign isn’t about charity — it’s about survival and liberation,” said Kenya Hutton, President & CEO of the Center for Black Equity. “Black Prides have always been a sanctuary against hate, a stage for our brilliance, and a rallying point for our resistance. Now is the moment to take a stand. If you believe in equity, visibility and freedom, then join us. Save Black Prides.”A Simple Act with a Powerful ImpactSupporters are encouraged to give $26 or more in recognition of the 2026 Pride season. Contributions will directly support Black Pride organizers, community programs, and safety efforts across CBE’s worldwide network.The campaign runs through May 2026, when CBE will announce the total funds raised and the initiatives supported during Black Pride Month.How to ParticipateSupporters can visit centerforblackequity.org/saveblackprides to contribute, post a selfie using #SaveBlackPrides, and inspire others to join the movement.Every dollar counts — and every share amplifies the message.“They want to erase us. We won’t let them,” Hutton added. “When you give, you’re not just donating — you’re defending our right to exist, to celebrate, and to be seen.”About the Center for Black EquityThe Center for Black Equity is a Washington, D.C.–based nonprofit dedicated to supporting a global network of more than 50 Black Pride celebrations and advancing the economic, social, and health equity of Black LGBTQ+ communities. Through advocacy, education, and cultural programming, CBE amplifies the voices of the Black LGBTQ+ movement worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.