Center for Black Equity Announces Inaugural Gala at the National Press Club in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Black Equity CBE ), the global leader advancing economic, health, and social equity for Black LGBTQ+ communities, proudly invites supporters, allies, and community partners to its Inaugural Center for Black Equity Gala on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the historic National Press Club in Washington, DC.This black‑tie evening will bring together thought leaders, activists, and artists for a night of empowerment, unity, and celebration. Highlights include elegant dining, live performances, keynote reflections, and recognition of groundbreaking contributions to health equity, economic justice, and Black LGBTQ+ leadership.Why this Gala matters:• Showcase mission impact: Proceeds will fuel CBE’s expanding global network of Black Prides and community-based organizations, driving health access, HIV/AIDs education, economic empowerment initiatives, and social justice programming ￼.• Spotlight leadership: The gala offers corporate sponsors and media a stage to align with bold, transcendent activism led by and for Black LGBTQ+ communities.• Celebrate historic legacy: As the official producers of DC Black Pride—the first official Black Gay Pride in the U.S.—CBE has shaped a movement that now touches over 60 communities worldwide ￼.Event Details:• Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025• Time: Reception and networking, followed by program and performances• Venue: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20045 ￼ ￼• Dress Code: Formal / Black Tie• Audience: Community leaders, activists, corporate partners, media representativesSponsorship OpportunitiesAligned with sponsors committed to social equity, corporate partners will receive prominent brand visibility, VIP access, media recognition, and inclusion in pre‑ and post‑event outreach. Sponsorship tiers are available to suit businesses and organizations of all sizes. ￼ ￼“As the leading global organization centering the Black LGBTQ+ experience, CBE’s inaugural gala marks a milestone in our mission to foster collective liberation,” said President/ CEO Kenya Hutton. “This event amplifies voices that have been historically marginalized, while engaging sponsors to partner in transformative community investment."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.