Investors Drawn to Reinventing The Wheel: SurfacePlan™

Surface Plan Wheel Concept On Road / On Rail Ultra-Light Rail Wheel Surface Plan PinArt

SurfacePlan™ opens early-stage investment poll for its actuator-driven wheel propulsion concept. A breakthrough potentially cutting vehicle weight by up to 60%

This is not yet proven tech - we're offering an opportunity to invest in whether this approach can deliver on its theoretical promise. But imagine being the first investors in reinventing the wheel.” — David Henson ~ Inventor

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SurfacePlan ™, a Colorado-based innovation project, has opened preliminary investor discussions for a novel approach to vehicle propulsion: wheels that generate thrust through surface-gripping actuators rather than traditional rotational drive systems.The concept replaces conventional motors, axles, and drivetrains with rings of programmable actuators embedded within each wheel. These actuators extend and retract in precise sequence to push against road or rail surfaces, eliminating the need for separate propulsion components.Henson compares the system to a moving “pin art” display, each actuator briefly presses out to push the wheel forward, then retracts as the next one takes its place. The effect is a continuously rolling surface powered directly from within the wheel itself.“We’re exploring whether direct-surface propulsion can offer meaningful advantages in weight, complexity, and manufacturing cost,” said inventor and founder David Henson. “The early engineering feedback has been intense and we’ve fielded hundreds of technical questions in just two weeks, which led us to create what we’re calling a ‘Franco Asked Questions’ FAQ section on our site.”Current Development StatusSurfacePlan remains in the early conceptual and design phase but has already achieved several milestones:• Filed four provisional patents covering actuator configuration and control systems• Drawn interest from over 3,000 website visitors following coverage by KRON4, Golem.de, and New Atlas• Begun conversations with fabrication partners for prototype development• Launched a non-binding Wefunder investment poll to assess early investor interest“We’re thrilled with poll responses ranging from $100 to $10,000, including from international finance pros,” Henson said. “Early backers can help fund the prototype build, validate this disruptive tech in hardware, and position themselves at the forefront of a potential propulsion revolution.”Technical Approach and Open QuestionsThe actuator-based wheel design presents both significant engineering challenges and exciting potential advantages. Theoretical benefits include 40–60% lighter vehicle mass, simplified manufacturing, and the possibility of dual road/rail operation using the same wheel assembly.Open research questions include actuator durability, energy efficiency compared to rotational systems, surface wear patterns, and control system complexity. SurfacePlan is seeking engineering and research partners to help evaluate and prototype these systems.Applications Under ExplorationBeyond traditional vehicles, the SurfacePlan Wheel may enable low-cost ultralight rail systems that share wheels with street operation — an idea that has attracted interest from urban transportation planners seeking flexible, infrastructure-light transit solutions. The company is also exploring modular electric vehicle applications, where reduced vehicle mass could dramatically lower battery requirements.Investment ApproachSurfacePlan is currently gauging early-stage investor interest through a Wefunder poll ahead of potential crowdfunding. The company emphasizes that this is a high-risk, early-stage technology opportunity for investors who understand R&D timelines and technical uncertainty."This is not yet proven tech and won’t be offered on Prime Days for quite a while," Henson says, "we're offering an opportunity to invest in whether this approach can deliver on its theoretical promise. But imagine being among the first investors in reinventing the wheel."About SurfacePlan™SurfacePlan™ is developing next-generation propulsion architectures that integrate drive systems directly into wheel surfaces.Founded by David Henson and based in Colorado, the company is currently in the concept-to-prototype phase of development.Learn more at SurfacePlan.com

SurfacePlan Ultra-Light Rail wheel Can Run On Rail and On Street - Portal to Portal Ultra-Light Rail

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.