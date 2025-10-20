AI Analysis Projects 100-Million-Part Demand for Actuated Wheel Technology

Surface Plan Wheel Concept On Road / On Rail Ultra-Light Rail Wheel SurfacePlan Transportation Pods SurfacePlan Ultra-Light Rail

SurfacePlan™ Issues Global RFP as Prototype Phase Begins for Reinvented Wheel That Powers Itself Using Embedded Actuators.

We’re at the prototype stage, but interest has been strong. The AI recognized that 18 actuators per wheel and 60% weight savings point to huge potential across transport markets.” — David Henson (Inventor)

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When inventor David Henson presented his concept for a fully actuated wheel to an AI system, the response was immediate: a projected market demand reaching 100 million actuators. While the number sounds ambitious, the math is straightforward. If the technology works, the scale follows.That projection reflects the potential of SurfacePlan™ , a propulsion system that eliminates traditional drivetrains by embedding precision actuators directly into the wheel rim. Each wheel delivers thrust at the road surface itself, applying power exactly where it’s needed — with no engine, transmission, or differential required.Following coverage in international tech media and engagement from thousands of engineers, SurfacePlan™ has now issued a formal Request for Proposals (RFP) to actuator manufacturers worldwide. The company seeks partners capable of producing high-duty-cycle linear actuators rated for extended operation under continuous load.“We’re at the prototype stage, but the interest has been significant,” said David Henson, founder of SurfacePlan™. “The AI simply recognized what we already knew: if you can put 18 actuators in each wheel and eliminate 60 percent of a vehicle’s weight, the addressable market becomes enormous — automotive, rail, robotics, aerospace. The applications stack up quickly.”The actuated wheel concept aims to redefine vehicle architecture by making wheels self-propelled. Each wheel operates independently, with embedded actuators firing in precise sequences to generate thrust, braking, and directional control. The result is a dramatically simplified propulsion system that could enable ultra-light personal transport pods, modular rail systems, and next-generation robotics platforms.The company currently holds four patents pending covering the actuated wheel system and related propulsion architectures.The RFP targets suppliers with expertise in aerospace-grade actuation, high-frequency mechatronics, and advanced materials. Interested manufacturers can review technical specifications and partnership opportunities at SurfacePlan.com About SurfacePlan™SurfacePlan™, an innovation venture of Arrowdot Press Ltd., is developing actuated propulsion systems for next-generation transportation. The company’s research focuses on intelligent wheel technology, modular vehicle architectures, and lightweight composite structures designed for direct-thrust mobility.Media Contact:Arrow Dot Press Ltd.david@surfaceplan.com

SurfacePlan On Rail Off Rail - Reinventing the wheel and propulsion

