Tariffs At Christmas Are a Bane for Importers but a Boom for Domestic Game Publishers

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many toy and game publishers face holiday delays and higher import costs due to global tariffs, one Colorado-based indie, Arrow Dot Press , is thriving by keeping production in the United States. Known for its original card games like Koalas on Broadway™ Go Bark!™ , and Cat Trois™, the company says staying domestic has helped them deliver decks on time this Christmas season.“Everyone talks about supply chains,” says founder David Henson, “but when your games have always been printed and packed in America, you don’t have to wait for the cargo ships. Our players get their decks before Christmas, not sometime in February.”While global publishers scramble to import from overseas factories, Arrow Dot Press doubles down on creativity and local manufacturing. Its catalog: including Koalas on Broadway™, Rock Paper Scissors Word™, Cat Trois™, and Go Bark!™ are made by the U.S. Playing Card Company and special local small batch printers then shipped from Colorado, turning “Made in America” into more than a slogan.The company’s fun, accessible gameplay often begins with something familiar, a recognizable classic like Go Fish, and then riffs off it with clever twists and unique mechanics. For instance, in Go Bark!™, players use Redirect Bark Cards™ to expand on the Go Fish strategy, adding unexpected turns, bluffing, and laughter as players outsmart one another in the quest to collect their dog packs. It’s this mix of familiarity and originality that keeps Arrow Dot Press games approachable yet endlessly replayable.Koalas on Broadway lets players win auditions and fill their stage with Show Stopper wild cards that can upend any performance, while Cat Trois is a hybrid match 3 • strategy game. Rock Paper Scissors Word is a a fast action word tile game.About Arrow Dot PressArrow Dot Press Ltd is an independent publishing house creating original card and tabletop games with unique themes and high-quality U.S. printing. From Koalas on Broadway™ to Rock Paper Scissors Word™, its titles celebrate art, humor, and shared play.

