TuxCare’s Head of Developer Relations Presents at Devoxx Belgium 2025

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that Baruch Sadogursky , Head of Developer Relations, serves as a speaker at Devoxx Belgium 2025, a premier developer conference that brings together thousands of developers, architects, and technology professionals from around the world to explore the latest in software development, innovation, and open source technologies. The event takes place today through October 12, 2025 at the Kinepolis Antwerpen, in Antwerp, Belgium.Today, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Room 6, Sadogursky presented a joint session with Viktor Gamov titled “RoboCoders: Judgment Day – AI IDEs Face Off.” Unlike traditional code assistants that provide suggestions or guidance, AI-driven IDEs like Cursor and Windsurf promise to act as full-fledged agents capable of handling entire workflows. In this live showdown, Sadogursky put that promise to the test by challenging these tools to build a smart light bulb controller – something never developed before.For more information on the session, visit: https://m.devoxx.com/events/dvbe25/talks/7704/robocoders-judgment-day-ai-ides-face-of Sadogursky will also present a session titled “It’s Fine Actually: Doing Better in Legacy Java” in Room 8 from 1:50 to 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, October 9. Legacy isn’t going away, but staying with Java 8 or 11 does not have to mean suffering, and it certainly does not mean giving up on good engineering. In this talk, Sadogursky will walk attendees through four practical ways to improve legacy Java projects: writing cleaner, more modern-feeling code despite older language versions; adding structure, testability, and confidence without a complete rewrite; gaining performance and efficiency while sticking with the current runtime.For more information on the session, visit: https://m.devoxx.com/events/dvbe25/talks/7703/its-fine-actually-doing-better-in-legacy-java About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

