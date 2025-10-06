The Fadery Brings Cutting-Edge PicoWay® Laser Tattoo Removal to New York City

Ky Vu, Founder of The Fadery, stands alongside the Candela PicoWay® laser—an advanced technology redefining tattoo removal with precision, safety, and personalized care at the studio’s new Meatpacking District location.

Locally owned studio opens flagship location in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District

Our mission is to help people move forward with confidence by fading the tattoos that no longer reflect who they are today.” — Ky Vu

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fadery proudly announces the grand opening of its flagship tattoo removal and skin wellness studio at 94 Gansevoort St, Suite 22, New York, NY 10014. Launching this November, The Fadery introduces PicoWaylaser technology—a breakthrough in tattoo removal—offering New Yorkers a safe, effective, and personalized experience in the heart of the Meatpacking District.Recognized nationally and featured on NBC’s Today Show, the Candela PicoWay® laser is renowned for its precision and results. Unlike older systems that rely heavily on heat, PicoWayuses ultra-short picosecond pulses with photoacoustic energy to shatter tattoo ink into microscopic particles. This advanced approach minimizes damage to surrounding skin, reduces discomfort, and effectively targets stubborn ink colors—including notoriously difficult blues and greens—often in fewer sessions.A New Standard in Tattoo Removal and CareThe Fadery combines the clinical power of the PicoWaylaser with a client-first, judgment-free approach. The studio offers:Precision Technology – FDA-approved PicoWaylaser for faster results, minimal downtime, and proven safety across all skin types.One-on-One Expert Care – Treatments performed directly by certified specialists for a fully personalized experience.Judgment-Free Environment – Every tattoo tells a story; The Fadery offers respect, support, and discretion at every step.Visible Results, Faster – Whether for full removal or preparation for a cover-up, clients see clearer outcomes in fewer sessions.Leadership and ExpertiseThe Fadery was founded in 2024 by Ky Vu, a certified laser removal specialist trained by both the International Laser Academy and Candela Medical’s PicoWayProgram. With a focus on precision, compassion, and education, Vu ensures each client receives not only advanced treatment but also personalized support throughout their journey.“We are thrilled to open our doors in the Meatpacking District and bring this incredible technology to New York City,” said Ky Vu, Owner of The Fadery. “Our mission is to help people move forward with confidence by fading the tattoos that no longer reflect who they are today.”About The FaderyFounded in 2024, The Fadery is New York City’s premier tattoo removal and skin wellness studio, dedicated to redefining the tattoo removal experience. By pairing the proven Candela PicoWaylaser with individualized, white-glove care, The Fadery provides a safe, empowering path for clients to embrace clarity and confidence.For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.fadery.com , call (917) 981-0002, or email info@fadery.com.

