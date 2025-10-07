No Dem Left Behind Endorses Angela Gonzales-Torres, Russell Cleveland, and Aisha Farooqi for U.S. House in 2026

No Dem Left Behind's first announcement for U.S. House of Representative endorsements leading up to the 2026 midterms.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- No Dem Left Behind is proud to announce our endorsements of Angela Gonzales-Torres in California’s 34th District, Russell Cleveland in Montana’s 1st District, and Aisha Farooqi in Michigan’s 11th District for the 2026 U.S. House elections. These candidates represent a new generation of Democratic leadership — grounded in integrity, community, and service. Together, they embody the effort to take back the House and ensure that working people, not corporate donors, set the agenda in Washington.Across the country, Americans are demanding change. Families are struggling with the cost of living, wages are not keeping up, and too many communities feel disconnected from those making decisions on their behalf. Voters want representatives who listen, act, and lead with accountability — leaders who understand that progress means putting people before profits.As No Dem Left Behind Executive Director Hassan Martini said, “If the Democratic Party is to remain the party of the people, we must elect true progressives to the House — leaders who refuse to serve corporate interests and who will fight every day for working families. Angela, Russell, and Aisha are exactly that kind of leadership: independent, principled, and determined to rebuild trust in government.”Angela Gonzales-Torres is running to represent Los Angeles’s 34th District, one of the most diverse and economically unequal areas in the nation. Her campaign focuses on affordable housing, universal healthcare, clean air, and community-centered public safety. “As a working-class Angeleno currently holding two jobs just to keep a roof over my head, I know that the cost of living is getting in the way of so many of us being able to live our lives,” Gonzales-Torres said. “With the support of No Dem Left Behind, I know we can build real political power in working-class communities like mine and fight for the future that we all deserve with Medicare for All, permanent affordable housing, clean air, and real public safety.”In Montana’s 1st District, Russell Cleveland is running to restore accountability in Congress and amplify the voices of rural and working-class Montanans. A U.S. Navy veteran, Cleveland’s campaign centers on transparency, responsible government, and reducing the influence of dark money in politics. “Montanans are tired of being sold out to dark money and party extremists,” Cleveland said. “I’m running for Congress to put working families, veterans, and our kids first. Together, we can bring accountability back to Washington and deliver real solutions for Montana.”In Michigan’s 11th District, attorney and community advocate Aisha Farooqi is focused on defending democracy, protecting voting rights, and ensuring that economic growth benefits every family. Her campaign emphasizes fair wages, union rights, and public investment in education and infrastructure. “In Michigan, we don’t back down from a fight, especially when it comes to protecting working families and our democracy,” Farooqi said. “No Dem Left Behind is doing real grassroots work by organizing in every corner of our country. I’m honored to have their endorsement as we work towards building a movement that puts people before profit.”At No Dem Left Behind, we believe that reclaiming the House means restoring public faith in what government can do when it serves the people. Angela Gonzales-Torres, Russell Cleveland, and Aisha Farooqi represent the kind of forward-looking, independent-minded leadership our democracy needs. Their campaigns speak to a shared vision — one where government works for the common good, progress is measured in opportunity, and every community has a voice in shaping America’s future.

