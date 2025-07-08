No Dem Left Behind Launches National War Accountability Project Ahead of 2026 Midterms

With the 2026 midterm elections nearing and foreign conflicts in the spotlight, No Dem Left Behind has introduced War Watch to inform voters on pressing issues.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the 2026 midterm elections fast approaching and foreign conflicts dominating headlines, No Dem Left Behind has launched its most ambitious research initiative to date: War Watch - a war accountability project. Designed to bring greater transparency to the positions candidates take on issues of war and peace, the project will provide voters with a comprehensive, nonpartisan assessment of where congressional hopefuls and incumbents stand on foreign policy, military intervention, and defense industry influence.Spearheaded by No Dem Left Behind’s research team, the initiative will examine candidates across party lines, evaluating their financial ties to defense contractors and pro-war political action committees, their voting records on matters of military action and foreign aid, and their public stances on diplomacy and de-escalation. The goal is to equip voters with fact-based insights ahead of the election, free from campaign spin or media distortion.“There are far too few places where people can get critical, unbiased information about which candidates are quietly enabling war,” said Executive Director Hassan Martini. “Candidates should not be able to lie about their records. Voters deserve the truth.”Each candidate will receive a “ Warmonger Score” on a scale from 1 to 10, a metric that reflects their overall alignment with war-promoting policies and funding sources. Those with higher scores will be marked as “War Hawks,” with a hawk icon prominently displayed in social media posts summarizing their records. Candidates who have consistently advocated for diplomacy, restraint, or an end to foreign entanglements will be recognized with a dove icon and labeled “Candidate for Peace.”Reports will be distributed on all major digital platforms, including X, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, accompanied by a full breakdown of each candidate’s record. These detailed reports aim to go beyond headlines, offering plain-language analysis of where each politician has helped or hindered efforts toward peace.While the project does not endorse or oppose specific candidates, it is expected to spotlight stark contrasts between those who have benefitted from the defense lobbying complex and those who have publicly challenged it, often at political cost. The initiative comes amid growing concern about the role of private defense money in American politics and the relative lack of accessible information about lawmakers' positions on war.This war accountability project is part of No Dem Left Behind’s broader mission to create a more informed electorate and to curb the outsized influence of corporate donors and political gatekeepers. By making records public and digestible, the organization hopes to empower voters to evaluate candidates not just by what they say, but by what they do.More information about the project, including full candidate reports and updates, will be available at NoDemLeftBehind.com and across the group’s social media channels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.