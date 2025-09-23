No Dem Left Behind Endorses Abdul El-Sayed, Graham Platner, James Talarico, and Sherrod Brown for U.S. Senate in 2026

No Dem Left Behind's Senate endorsements for the 2026 midterms.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- No Dem Left Behind is proud to announce its endorsements of Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, Graham Platner in Maine, James Talarico in Texas, and Senator Sherrod Brown in Ohio for the 2026 U.S. Senate elections. These four candidates bring a strong record of service and commitment to policies that put working families first.As the 2026 election approaches, voters are calling for leadership that addresses the everyday concerns of Americans. El-Sayed, Platner, Talarico, and Brown have each demonstrated dedication to expanding access to health care, ensuring affordable housing, improving wages, and advancing policies rooted in fairness and opportunity.Abdul El-Sayed has dedicated his career to public health and to serving communities across Michigan. His Senate run, endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders, highlights priorities such as Medicare for All, clean air and water, and affordable housing. “It shouldn’t be this hard to get by in the richest, most powerful country in the world, and it doesn’t have to be,” El-Sayed said. “I am honored to stand with No Dem Left Behind in our shared fight for sensible and just foreign policy, Medicare for All, and an economy that puts working people first.”Graham Platner, an oyster farmer and combat veteran, is challenging Senator Susan Collins in Maine. His campaign focuses on Medicare for All, housing investment, and a fairer tax system. His perspective as both a veteran and a small business owner informs his vision for strengthening communities at home.James Talarico, a Texas state legislator and teacher, has been a strong advocate for public education, voting rights, and working families. He brings his background in the classroom and his values of compassion, fairness, and dignity to his campaign for the U.S. Senate.Sherrod Brown, one of the Senate’s most senior Democrats, has spent his career championing the dignity of work. His record of delivering for union families and his long-standing service to Ohio make him a key leader in the upcoming election.No Dem Left Behind Executive Director Hassan Martini has pledged to support these current and future senators, stating: “These candidates are the new generation of leaders this country has been waiting for. They are bold, principled, and unafraid to fight for working people when it matters most.”At No Dem Left Behind, we believe these candidates are America’s future. We trust in their ability to champion accessible health care, fair wages, affordable housing, and policies that put the dignity of working people at the center of American politics.We are proud to stand with Abdul El-Sayed, Graham Platner, James Talarico, and Sherrod Brown in their campaigns for the U.S. Senate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.