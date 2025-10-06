Traffic Advisory: Army Ten-Miler

On Sunday, October 12, 2025, the Army Ten-Miler will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closure motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, October 12, 2025, from 3:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge

Independence Avenue from 15th Street to 7th Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW

C Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SW

9th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, October 12, 2025, from approximately 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Key Bridge, NW

Outbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, October 12, 2025, from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Key Bridge from Virginia to M Street, NW

Whitehurst Freeway from Key Bridge to 27th Street, NW

Potomac River Freeway from 27th Street, NW to Ohio Drive, SW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge

14th Street Bridge – HOV lanes only

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 7th Street, SW

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to G Street, SW

C Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SW

9th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

