MPD Arrests Burglary Spree Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with four burglaries that occurred in businesses along and near the U Street Corridor.

In all the following offenses, the suspect unlawfully entered the establishment, stole property, and then fled the scene:

On Friday, September 26, 2025, at approximately 5:41 a.m., in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN 25147445

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, at approximately 1:42 a.m., in the 1400 block of T Street, Northwest. CCN 25147756

On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at approximately 1:07 a.m., in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN 25150626

On Thursday, October 2, 2025, at approximately 1:00 a.m., in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN 25150624

On Friday, October 3, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court search warrant execution, 31-year-old Samora Buchanan of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with four counts of Burglary Two.

