MPD Arrests Burglary Spree Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with four burglaries that occurred in businesses along and near the U Street Corridor.
In all the following offenses, the suspect unlawfully entered the establishment, stole property, and then fled the scene:
- On Friday, September 26, 2025, at approximately 5:41 a.m., in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN 25147445
- On Saturday, September 27, 2025, at approximately 1:42 a.m., in the 1400 block of T Street, Northwest. CCN 25147756
- On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at approximately 1:07 a.m., in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN 25150626
- On Thursday, October 2, 2025, at approximately 1:00 a.m., in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN 25150624
On Friday, October 3, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court search warrant execution, 31-year-old Samora Buchanan of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with four counts of Burglary Two.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.