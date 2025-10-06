Branded Hospitality Media Launches Hospitality Hangout Mini-Series with No Kid Hungry’s CEO Pledge to End Summer Hunger

Branded Hospitality Logo The Hospitality Hangout: Where the Insiders Hang

Branded Hospitality Media spotlights restaurant leaders joining No Kid Hungry’s CEO Pledge to end summer hunger in a new Hospitality Hangout mini-series.

The restaurant industry feeds communities every day. Partnering with No Kid Hungry lets us feed a bigger purpose—ensuring every child has access to a meal.” — Michael Schatzberg

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Media is proud to announce a new Hospitality Hangout podcast mini-series in partnership with No Kid Hungry, spotlighting the restaurant leaders who have taken the CEO Pledge to End Summer Hunger. This exclusive series amplifies the stories and motivations behind some of the most influential executives in foodservice who are working to ensure no child goes hungry when school is out.Upcoming guests in the inaugural season include:• Barry McGowan, CEO – Fogo de Chão• Scott Boatwright, CEO – Chipotle Mexican Grill• Christine Barone, CEO & President – Dutch Bros Coffee• Kelli Valade, President & CEO – Denny’s• Noah Glass, Founder & CEO – Olo• Kelly Esten, CMO – Toast• Anne Filipic, CEO – Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry“Restaurants are about more than food—they’re about community,” said Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Branded Hospitality. “As operators, storytellers, and parents, the mission to help feed kids is deeply personal. We’re honored to highlight the leaders driving this important initiative.”“No child should face hunger, especially during the summer months,” said Anne Filipic, CEO of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry Campaign. “Through Branded’s storytelling platform, we’re able to bring attention to the CEOs and brands who are committed to making a difference for millions of kids nationwide.”The Hospitality Hangout x No Kid Hungry mini-series will share powerful conversations that go beyond business, highlighting the “why” behind leaders’ support of No Kid Hungry’s mission and underscoring the restaurant industry’s unique role in helping end childhood hunger.About Branded Hospitality:Branded Hospitality ( www.brandedstrategic.com ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.About Branded Hospitality Media:Branded Media is the leading media platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, venture investors, advisors, and brand builders, Branded leverages its ecosystem of industry leaders to create and capture value through strategic storytelling, experiential events, and multimedia content that connects hospitality, technology, and capital.About No Kid Hungry:No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.- END -

