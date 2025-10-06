Girl Scouts Louisiana East Announces Appointment of Monique Crochet as Chief Development Officer

GSLE's new Chief Development Officer, Monique Crochet

GONZALES, LA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Girl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) is proud to announce the appointment of Monique Crochet as its new Chief Development Officer. Crochet brings more than 17 years of experience in higher education advancement, nonprofit development and government relations to her new role, where she will lead fundraising, donor relations, and community engagement efforts across the council’s 23-parish service area.Crochet joins GSLE after serving as Executive Director for Institutional Advancement, Community Engagement and Government Relations at Fletcher Technical Community College, where she also led the Fletcher Foundation.A lifelong advocate for education and community partnerships, Crochet also serves as a City Councilwoman for the City of Thibodaux, representing District A. Her background includes a decade of leadership at Nicholls State University, where she served as Executive Director of External and Alumni Affairs, managing alumni engagement, strategic fundraising events, and legislative outreach.“I am delighted to welcome Monique to the GSLE team,” Rebecca Pennington, GSLE CEO, said. “Her experience is a perfect match for our Council and I know she will drive increased revenue and alumni engagement across our service area.”Crochet earned her Master of Education in Higher Education Administration and Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences from Nicholls State University. She is completing her Certificate in Fund Raising Management (CFRM) through Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.For more information about Girl Scouts Louisiana East or to learn how to support the organization, visit www.gsle.org

